Oshawa home defaced with ‘hateful’ slurs: Durham police

A Durham Regional Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 16, 2025 2:48 pm.

Last Updated June 16, 2025 2:53 pm.

Durham Regional Police are asking any witnesses to come forward after an incident of hate-motivated graffiti in Oshawa on Sunday.

Officers responded to a mischief call at a home in the Adelaide Avenue East and Townline Road North area at around 2:50 p.m.

Investigators say the victim’s property was defaced with “hateful and derogatory slurs” targeting the 2SLGBTQI+ community.

“Investigators believe the victim’s home was specifically targeted and are appealing to anyone in the area who may have information to come forward,” a Durham police release states.

“We are deeply concerned and disheartened by this act of hate and property damage directed toward the 2SLGBTQI+ community and all those impacted by this senseless act.”

No suspect description was provided by police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Peel police arrest 18 people in violent criminal network linked to tow truck violence

Peel Regional Police have revealed the outcome of a major investigation into criminal activity within the towing industry, reporting the recovery of millions of dollars tied to an organized network and...

43m ago

2-week, rush-hour enforcement blitz of downtown Toronto no-stopping zones now underway

Toronto police officers and City staff are beginning a two-week enforcement blitz of downtown no-stopping zones as part of an effort to address traffic congestion. According to a City of Toronto statement,...

4h ago

Trump signals trade deal with Carney achievable as two leaders meet at G7

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday his primary focus at the G7 summit is on trade and he thinks a deal with Canada is achievable. "I think our primary focus will be trade, and trade with Canada,...

1h ago

'It's a danger zone': City taking action after parents demand safety changes outside two Scarborough schools

Just after the last school bell rings at St. John Henry Newman Catholic High School on Kingston Road in Scarborough, parents describe the scene outside the school in one sentence. "It's pure mayhem,"...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Top Stories

Peel police arrest 18 people in violent criminal network linked to tow truck violence

Peel Regional Police have revealed the outcome of a major investigation into criminal activity within the towing industry, reporting the recovery of millions of dollars tied to an organized network and...

43m ago

2-week, rush-hour enforcement blitz of downtown Toronto no-stopping zones now underway

Toronto police officers and City staff are beginning a two-week enforcement blitz of downtown no-stopping zones as part of an effort to address traffic congestion. According to a City of Toronto statement,...

4h ago

Trump signals trade deal with Carney achievable as two leaders meet at G7

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday his primary focus at the G7 summit is on trade and he thinks a deal with Canada is achievable. "I think our primary focus will be trade, and trade with Canada,...

1h ago

'It's a danger zone': City taking action after parents demand safety changes outside two Scarborough schools

Just after the last school bell rings at St. John Henry Newman Catholic High School on Kingston Road in Scarborough, parents describe the scene outside the school in one sentence. "It's pure mayhem,"...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:22
Tow-industry crime ring busted in major police crackdown

Peel Regional Police have arrested 18 people in a major organized crime bust that is alleged to have ties to tow-industry fraud and violence.

3h ago

1:22
Trump calls out Trudeau during first meeting with Carney at G7

U.S. President Trump called out former prime minister Justin Trudeau during his first meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney at the G7.

3h ago

0:36
Toronto drivers could face $190 fine during no-stopping zone crackdown

The city of Toronto is launching a two-week initiative to deter drivers from stopping in a 'no stopping' zone or be left with a hefty fine.

4h ago

1:54
G7 protests start in Calgary

Demonstrators representing different causes taking to the streets of Calgary to protest as the G7 starts in Kananaskis. Edward Djan has more.

7h ago

4:05
World leaders arrive in Alberta for G7 Summit

In the face of geo-political tensions and foreign policy issues, several world leaders are arriving in Alberta tonight for the G-7 Summit. Glen McGregor explains how Prime Minister Mark Carney is handling his hosting duties.

19h ago

More Videos