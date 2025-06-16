Oshawa home defaced with ‘hateful’ slurs: Durham police

Durham Regional Police are asking any witnesses to come forward after an incident of hate-motivated graffiti in Oshawa on Sunday.

Officers responded to a mischief call at a home in the Adelaide Avenue East and Townline Road North area at around 2:50 p.m.

Investigators say the victim’s property was defaced with “hateful and derogatory slurs” targeting the 2SLGBTQI+ community.

“Investigators believe the victim’s home was specifically targeted and are appealing to anyone in the area who may have information to come forward,” a Durham police release states.

“We are deeply concerned and disheartened by this act of hate and property damage directed toward the 2SLGBTQI+ community and all those impacted by this senseless act.”

No suspect description was provided by police.