$50K reward offered in 2008 Belleville-area cold case: OPP

Provincial police are offering a $50,000 reward for information that can help solve a 2008 cold case murder in the Belleville area.

65-year-old Calvin Vanness was last seen in Belleville on March 26, 2008, driving a grey 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix with flames painted on the side.

Police say his car was found four years later in a commuter parking lot on Highway 38 in Kingston, and investigators believe someone else was driving the vehicle for some of that time.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Belleville police have been investigating Vanness’s disappearance as a homicide since April 2010 and believe someone has information that will help understand what happened to him.

“Investigators believe someone has information that could help determine what happened to Calvin,” OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson said.