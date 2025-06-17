$50K reward offered in 2008 Belleville-area cold case: OPP

65-year-old Calvin Vanness was last seen in Belleville on March 26, 2008, driving a grey 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix with flames painted on the side. Photo: OPP.

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 17, 2025 6:06 am.

Last Updated June 17, 2025 6:07 am.

Provincial police are offering a $50,000 reward for information that can help solve a 2008 cold case murder in the Belleville area.

65-year-old Calvin Vanness was last seen in Belleville on March 26, 2008, driving a grey 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix with flames painted on the side.

Police say his car was found four years later in a commuter parking lot on Highway 38 in Kingston, and investigators believe someone else was driving the vehicle for some of that time.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Belleville police have been investigating Vanness’s disappearance as a homicide since April 2010 and believe someone has information that will help understand what happened to him.

“Investigators believe someone has information that could help determine what happened to Calvin,” OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson said.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Alleged carjacking suspects flee after Gardiner takedown; one jumps off expressway

A section of Toronto's Gardiner Expressway and the DVP are blocked off following an intense police pursuit of a group of suspects involved in an alleged armed carjacking. Toronto police tell 680 NewsRadio...

updated

15m ago

Sizzling start: Heat and humidity to grip Toronto and southern Ontario this week

Summer is set to make a strong entrance in Toronto and across southern Ontario, with a prolonged spell of hot and humid weather expected this week. Daytime highs are forecast to climb into the upper...

24m ago

Modi, Zelenskyy to meet with Carney at G7 today, as leaders discuss foreign policy

Prime Minister Mark Carney is to hold bilateral talks with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Alberta today. The...

2m ago

Carney says Trump wants to reach economic, security deal with Canada within 30 days

Prime Minister Mark Carney's office says U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to reach a deal on a new economic and security relationship with Canada by mid-July. Canada's formal summary of the meeting...

13h ago

Top Stories

Alleged carjacking suspects flee after Gardiner takedown; one jumps off expressway

A section of Toronto's Gardiner Expressway and the DVP are blocked off following an intense police pursuit of a group of suspects involved in an alleged armed carjacking. Toronto police tell 680 NewsRadio...

updated

15m ago

Sizzling start: Heat and humidity to grip Toronto and southern Ontario this week

Summer is set to make a strong entrance in Toronto and across southern Ontario, with a prolonged spell of hot and humid weather expected this week. Daytime highs are forecast to climb into the upper...

24m ago

Modi, Zelenskyy to meet with Carney at G7 today, as leaders discuss foreign policy

Prime Minister Mark Carney is to hold bilateral talks with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Alberta today. The...

2m ago

Carney says Trump wants to reach economic, security deal with Canada within 30 days

Prime Minister Mark Carney's office says U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to reach a deal on a new economic and security relationship with Canada by mid-July. Canada's formal summary of the meeting...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

0:56
'Canada Strong Pass' to include free park admissions, reduced camping fees and more

The fed's new summer program intended to encourage travel with Canada is said to include free park admissions, reduced camping fees and more.

19h ago

1:22
Tow-industry crime ring busted in major police crackdown

Peel Regional Police have arrested 18 people in a major organized crime bust that is alleged to have ties to tow-industry fraud and violence.

19h ago

1:22
Trump calls out Trudeau during first meeting with Carney at G7

U.S. President Trump called out former prime minister Justin Trudeau during his first meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney at the G7.

20h ago

2:27
Parents demand safety changes outside two Scarborough schools

For years, parents with children who attend two schools on Kingston Road in Scarborough have been demanding safety changes. The City is now responding. Pat Taney reports.

19h ago

0:36
Toronto drivers could face $190 fine during no-stopping zone crackdown

The city of Toronto is launching a two-week initiative to deter drivers from stopping in a 'no stopping' zone or be left with a hefty fine.

21h ago

More Videos