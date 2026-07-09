TTC bus driver injured after assault at Wilson Station
Posted July 9, 2026 6:30 am.
A TTC bus driver was taken to hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries Wednesday evening after police say the employee was assaulted with a weapon during an incident at Wilson Station.
Toronto police were called to the station, located near Wilson Avenue and Bathurst Street in North York, at 6:29 p.m. on July 8 for an assault in progress. When officers arrived, they were told a suspect had attacked the bus driver while armed with a weapon.
Police have not yet specified what type of weapon was used. The suspect was arrested at the scene moments later.
Investigators say the suspect is now charged with assault with a weapon and assault.
Paramedics transported the TTC employee to hospital, where the driver was treated for injuries described as non‑life‑threatening.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.