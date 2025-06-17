Doug Ford calls new Netflix doc about late brother Rob Ford ‘just disgusting’

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he won't be watching Netflix's new documentary on his late brother former mayor of Toronto Rob Ford.

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 17, 2025 11:39 am.

Last Updated June 17, 2025 12:24 pm.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford lashed out at the makers of a new documentary about his late brother, former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, calling them “disgusting people.”

“I’m not going to watch it,” Ford fumed on Tuesday — the same day that Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem started streaming on Netflix.

The documentary chronicles how Ford, a former penny-pinching councillor, clawed his way to mayor’s seat before struggles with substance abuse and the headline-grabbing fallout from the now-infamous crack tape led to his political downfall.

Ford died of cancer in 2016 at age 46, ending his whirlwind time in the public eye — but not, as his brother bemoaned, the seemingly insatiable media attention that continues nearly a decade since his passing.

“Poor Robbie’s been dead for nine years and they just want to keep going after him,” a clearly irritated Premier said.

“I talked to one person that saw it, it’s just disgusting.”

“If you want the truth, talk to the real people that absolutely loved him, I’ll leave it at that.”

The documentary’s director, Shianne Brown, told the Canadian Press she did ask Premier Ford to take part in the documentary, but he declined.

Despite Ford’s grievances, she also said she tried to look beyond the inflammatory headlines when telling Rob Ford’s story.

“I wanted to really tap into the human being that is Rob Ford, not the political headline that is Rob Ford,” she said.

“There is a side of this story where you just go full force into the scandal, but that didn’t feel like it did the story justice or it did Rob Ford and his many supporters and his friends and family justice.”

“It’s a story about the underdog,” she said.

Maybe so, but Doug Ford is tired of all the barking.

“Leave the guy alone,” he implored. “Let him rest in peace, let his family rest in peace … It just absolutely infuriates me to be honest with you.”

With files from The Canadian Press

Top Stories

'Lawless society': Doug Ford says masked suspects tried to steal vehicle from his Etobicoke home

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says four "thugs" wearing masks tried to steal a vehicle from his Etobicoke home overnight, with police confirming the suspects have been arrested. Ford initially said his...

updated

1h ago

MP resigns seat so Poilievre can run in Alberta byelection

Alberta Conservative Damien Kurek says he has officially resigned as an MP after promising earlier in the spring to vacate his seat in the Battle River—Crowfoot riding to allow Conservative Leader Pierre...

7m ago

Major Eglinton Crosstown construction, driver training done as TTC begins integration: Metrolinx

The acting CEO of Metrolinx says the current goal is to open the Eglinton Crosstown LRT in September, but adds systems testing is ongoing.

1h ago

High-speed Toronto police chase on DVP, Gardiner ends in suspect's dramatic fall

Ontario's police watchdog has launched an investigation following a high-speed pursuit on the Gardiner Expressway involving Toronto police officers and suspects linked to an alleged armed carjacking. Toronto...

1h ago

