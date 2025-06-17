Peel Regional Police (PRP) investigators are looking for a 25-year-old man wanted in connection with the murder of a delivery driver and international student in Mississauga in 2023.

Police issued a Canada-wide warrant for Devaunte Thompson, of Caledon, on May 30. He is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder.

“Investigators are urging Thompson to seek legal counsel and turn himself in to the police,” police stated in a release.

A Brampton man, who police have since identified as 24-year-old Gurvinder Nath, was working in the Britannia Road and Creditview Road area around 2 a.m. on July 9, 2023, when he arrived at an address to drop off an online order.

Investigators said Nath was confronted by unknown suspects who tried to take his vehicle, leading to a physical altercation.

The group of suspects allegedly fled the scene in Nath’s vehicle, leaving him at the side of the road with life-threatening injuries. He later died in the hospital.

Gurvinder Nath was allegedly attacked while delivering a pizza and left on the side of the road. He later died in hospital. (Peel Regional Police/handout)

Two people have already been arrested in the homicide investigation.

In November 2023, police arrested and charged a youth with second-degree murder in Nath’s death. The youth cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

A second arrest was made in February 2024. Jazaine Kerr, then 21, of Brampton, was charged with second-degree murder and possession of a prohibited firearm.

Police say anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Devaunte can contact them at 905-453-2121 (ext. 3205), or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

With files from Lucas Casaletto, CityNews