Canada-wide warrant issued for man in 2023 murder of Brampton food delivery driver

Police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for 25-year-old Devaunte Thompson in connection with a homicide in Mississauga from 2023. (Peel Regional Police/handout)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted June 17, 2025 9:53 am.

Last Updated June 17, 2025 10:38 am.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) investigators are looking for a 25-year-old man wanted in connection with the murder of a delivery driver and international student in Mississauga in 2023.

Police issued a Canada-wide warrant for Devaunte Thompson, of Caledon, on May 30. He is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder.

“Investigators are urging Thompson to seek legal counsel and turn himself in to the police,” police stated in a release.

A Brampton man, who police have since identified as 24-year-old Gurvinder Nath, was working in the Britannia Road and Creditview Road area around 2 a.m. on July 9, 2023, when he arrived at an address to drop off an online order.

Investigators said Nath was confronted by unknown suspects who tried to take his vehicle, leading to a physical altercation.

The group of suspects allegedly fled the scene in Nath’s vehicle, leaving him at the side of the road with life-threatening injuries. He later died in the hospital.

Gurvinder Nath was allegedly attacked while delivering a pizza and left on the side of the road. He later died in hospital.
Gurvinder Nath was allegedly attacked while delivering a pizza and left on the side of the road. He later died in hospital. (Peel Regional Police/handout)

Two people have already been arrested in the homicide investigation.

In November 2023, police arrested and charged a youth with second-degree murder in Nath’s death. The youth cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

A second arrest was made in February 2024. Jazaine Kerr, then 21, of Brampton, was charged with second-degree murder and possession of a prohibited firearm.

Police say anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Devaunte can contact them at 905-453-2121 (ext. 3205), or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

With files from Lucas Casaletto, CityNews

Top Stories

Masked men tried to steal vehicle from Ontario Premier Doug Ford's home

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says masked men tried to steal a vehicle from his home overnight. Ford says his Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detail thwarted the attempt at around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday. https://twitter.com/RichardCityNews/status/1934991062415839314 The...

2m ago

High-speed Toronto police chase on DVP, Gardiner ends in suspect's dramatic fall

Ontario's police watchdog has launched an investigation following a high-speed pursuit on the Gardiner Expressway involving Toronto police officers and suspects linked to an alleged armed carjacking. Toronto...

updated

23m ago

SIU investigating man's fatal fall from Toronto balcony, officers injured

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a man fell from a balcony in Toronto and died from his injuries. Officers responded to a person in crisis just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday at an apartment...

2h ago

Sizzling start: Heat and humidity to grip Toronto and southern Ontario this week

Summer is set to make a strong entrance in Toronto and across southern Ontario, with a prolonged spell of hot and humid weather expected this week. Daytime highs are forecast to climb into the upper...

3h ago

