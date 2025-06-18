Two Brampton men are facing a long list of charges after Peel Regional Police (PRP) linked them to a string of alleged high-value thefts from LCBO stores across the region, totalling nearly $300,000 in stolen alcohol.

Investigators arrested 25-year-old Anuj Kumar and 29-year-old Simarpreet Singh, alleging the two men carried out a series of coordinated thefts from multiple LCBO locations.

Kumar is believed to be the primary suspect in the spree, with police claiming he is responsible for an “extensive number” of thefts throughout 2025. Police say both men were working together, and the investigation uncovered a pattern of organized retail crime.

The pair face 35 total charges related to theft, possession of stolen property, and drug offences. Police also executed four outstanding arrest warrants during the operation. Both suspects were held in custody pending bail hearings.

The investigation remains active, with authorities saying more arrests and charges are pending. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

PRP says they continue to crack down on organized retail thefts that increasingly affect businesses across the region.