$300K in booze stolen: 2 Brampton men charged in ‘prolific’ LCBO theft spree

Investigators arrested 25-year-old Anuj Kumar (right) and 29-year-old Simarpreet Singh (left), alleging the two men carried out a series of coordinated thefts from multiple LCBO locations. Photo: PRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 18, 2025 10:41 am.

Two Brampton men are facing a long list of charges after Peel Regional Police (PRP) linked them to a string of alleged high-value thefts from LCBO stores across the region, totalling nearly $300,000 in stolen alcohol.

Investigators arrested 25-year-old Anuj Kumar and 29-year-old Simarpreet Singh, alleging the two men carried out a series of coordinated thefts from multiple LCBO locations.

Kumar is believed to be the primary suspect in the spree, with police claiming he is responsible for an “extensive number” of thefts throughout 2025. Police say both men were working together, and the investigation uncovered a pattern of organized retail crime.

The pair face 35 total charges related to theft, possession of stolen property, and drug offences. Police also executed four outstanding arrest warrants during the operation. Both suspects were held in custody pending bail hearings.

The investigation remains active, with authorities saying more arrests and charges are pending. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

PRP says they continue to crack down on organized retail thefts that increasingly affect businesses across the region.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mid-week scorcher: Humidex to reach 37 in Toronto with thunderstorms possible Wednesday

Toronto is experiencing its first real taste of summer, with rising temperatures and growing humidity on Wednesday creating the perfect conditions for potentially strong thunderstorms later in the day. Wednesday...

5h ago

Toronto cop avoids prison time on assault conviction for incident involving Brampton teen who later died

A Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer who was found guilty of assault following a 2021 incident involving a Brampton teenager who later died won't spend time in prison. Const. Calvin Au, who was off-duty...

4m ago

Man dead in East Danforth stabbing, homicide unit investigating

A man is dead after being stabbed in East Danforth late on Tuesday night. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says its officers were called to Danforth Avenue and Hillingdon Avenue just after 11 p.m. for...

1h ago

Carney heads to Europe on Sunday for NATO, Canada-EU summits

Prime Minister Mark Carney heads to Europe on the weekend to attend summits on NATO and Canada-EU relations. The Prime Minister's Office confirmed Carney's travel plans today, after he wrapped up the...

10m ago

Top Stories

Mid-week scorcher: Humidex to reach 37 in Toronto with thunderstorms possible Wednesday

Toronto is experiencing its first real taste of summer, with rising temperatures and growing humidity on Wednesday creating the perfect conditions for potentially strong thunderstorms later in the day. Wednesday...

5h ago

Toronto cop avoids prison time on assault conviction for incident involving Brampton teen who later died

A Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer who was found guilty of assault following a 2021 incident involving a Brampton teenager who later died won't spend time in prison. Const. Calvin Au, who was off-duty...

4m ago

Man dead in East Danforth stabbing, homicide unit investigating

A man is dead after being stabbed in East Danforth late on Tuesday night. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says its officers were called to Danforth Avenue and Hillingdon Avenue just after 11 p.m. for...

1h ago

Carney heads to Europe on Sunday for NATO, Canada-EU summits

Prime Minister Mark Carney heads to Europe on the weekend to attend summits on NATO and Canada-EU relations. The Prime Minister's Office confirmed Carney's travel plans today, after he wrapped up the...

10m ago

Most Watched Today

0:40
Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect linked to 2023 murder of food delivery driver

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man allegedly linked to the 2023 murder of a Mississauga food delivery driver.

21h ago

0:52
TTC takes over Eglinton LRT, opening aimed for September

Metrolinx CEO said the long-awaited Eglinton LRT has been handed over to the TTC and is set to open to the public for September. if the transit line passes further inspection.

21h ago

1:33
Ontario Premier Ford alleges he was almost robbed, calls out bail system

Ontario Premier Doug Ford went on a tangent about the judicial bail system and growing crime in the province that he alleges has impacted himself directly after he almost had his vehicle robbed from his home.
5:34
Trump leaves G7 early, Carney pledges $2B for Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump headed out of the G7 summit early amid increasing tensions between Israel and Iran; meanwhile Prime Minister Mark Carney pledge $2B in military aid for Ukraine during his meeting with Zelenskyy.

23h ago

1:25
Gardiner police chase: Drone footage captures carjacking suspect vehicle cornered

Drone footage captured the moment Toronto police had an alleged carjacking suspect boxed in following a pursuit on the Gardiner Expressway.

More Videos