‘Zero arrests’: RCMP say nobody arrested at G7, but charges possible for pilot

A crowd gathers to protest the arrival of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi at the G7 summit, in Calgary, on Monday, June 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

Posted June 18, 2025 6:58 pm.

Last Updated June 18, 2025 9:10 pm.

CALGARY — Law enforcement officials overseeing security at the G7 leaders’ summit said Wednesday no arrests were made during the three-day event, except for one rogue pilot who forced officials to scramble CF-18 Hornet fighter jets.

During the summit, which included leaders from Canada, the United States, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, Italy and the European Union, no-fly zones were in place over Kananaskis Village and the Calgary International Airport.

Those temporary restrictions were lifted Wednesday, but there was one violation Sunday over Kananaskis, the day the leaders were set to arrive.

The North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) deployed fighter jets to intercept the fixed-wing civilian aircraft above the Kananaskis area and tried to get his attention before resorting to final warning measures to contact the pilot.

“As a result of that, the Royal Canadian Air Force and our NORAD partners responded in a manner to enforce and secure that airspace,” RCMP Chief Supt. David Hall told a news conference.

“Thankfully, we were able to have that pilot safely exit the controlled airspace, land and an investigation started into what exactly happened there.”

Hall said the pilot was directed to land in Brooks, 285 kilometres to the east, where he was met by RCMP.

“At this time it’s not my understanding that any charges have been laid.”

The pilot is not in custody.

The RCMP-led Integrated Safety and Security Group spent months working with partners to prepare for the worst, including setting up designated demonstration zones in Calgary and Banff.

Protests were small. Two of the three zones in Calgary were barely used. Protesters chose Calgary city hall as their main venue, but no more than a few hundred showed up Sunday, the busiest day of the summit.

Monday and Tuesday only saw about a hundred Sikhs protest the arrival of India’s prime minister.

The 2002 G8 summit, also held in Kananaskis, resulted in large protests, including marches through downtown Calgary.

Joe Brar, the G7 event security director from Calgary police, said 17 different groups protested Sunday.

He said the world is a different place now than it was 23 years ago.

“There are other ways of demonstrating now as well that rather than just showing up in person,” he said.

“Technology allows people from all parts of the world to reach in and express their views and their opinions so I think it’s just a change in the environment.”

Hall said he was unable to give a price tag for G7 security, but said the number will eventually be released.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2025

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

Middle income earners increasingly looking to leave Toronto: report

A new report on affordability reveals that middle income earners are leaving Toronto as a result of high housing costs and congestion. CivicAction, a non-profit organization, released the report saying...

2h ago

3-year-old Montreal girl missing since Sunday found alive in Ontario

A three-year-old girl from Montreal who had been missing since Sunday was found alive in Ontario Wednesday afternoon, putting an end to four days of searching across hundreds of kilometres over two provinces....

1h ago

3 suspects wanted, 1 charged in high-speed chase that led to 1 suspect's fall from the Gardiner

A man has been charged and three suspects are wanted in connection to a high-speed chase that led to one suspect's fall from the Gardiner Expressway Monday night. Toronto police say just after 11 p.m.,...

5h ago

Toronto police arrest 20, lay more than 100 charges in tow truck wiretap investigation

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) have unveiled the results of an investigation into tow truck wiretaps, saying 20 people have been arrested with more than 100 charges laid. TPS says Project Yankee saw...

3h ago

1:10
Arson attacks linked to tow truck crime ring caught on surveillance

Toronto Police released footage of two arson attacks allegedly linked to a tow truck crime ring as similar incidents continue to grow in the city.

5h ago

0:42
Toronto officer found guilty in fatal assault of teen avoids jail time

Toronto police officer Calvin Au has been sentenced to 12 months probation in the fatal assault of teenager Chadd Facey.

7h ago

2:18
Man fatally stabbed in Danforth, police still searching for suspect

A man in his 20s has been fatally stabbed in Toronto's Danforth neighbourhood where police continue to search for the suspect.

7h ago

2:03
Hot and muggy week ahead

It's going to be a hot humid week ahead, which will build for a risk of thunderstorms and high temperatures in the coming days.

21h ago

3:33
Patients charged illegal fees in private clinics: Ontario Health Coalition

The OHC says it's filed a complaint to the Ford government on behalf of patients who say they've been charged user fees when they go for cataract surgery at private clinics. Michelle Mackey has the details and Ontario's response.
