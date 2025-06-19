Police, rescuers respond as rock slide hits hikers in Banff; injuries undetermined

Banff Avenue is pictured in Banff, Alta., Tuesday, May 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 19, 2025 5:44 pm.

Last Updated June 19, 2025 7:52 pm.

Rescue crews, police and paramedics scrambled to a remote region of Banff National Park on Thursday amid reports that a group of hikers were hit by a rock slide, causing possible injuries and deaths.

“The initial report indicated there were multiple hikers and there may be serious injuries and/or fatalities,” RCMP Cpl. Gina Slaney said in a news release.

Parks Canada said in a statement it was responding to a report of a serious rockfall near Bow Glacier Falls in the Alberta park.

The site is north of Lake Louise on the Icefields Parkway, about 200 kilometres northwest of Calgary.

Temporary road closures were expected on the Icefields Parkway near Bow Lake in order to allow responders to work. Parks Canada asked visitors to avoid the area.

STARS air ambulance spokeswoman Kate Langille said two units were deployed about 2 p.m. She said the organization would have more to say after crews returned to their bases in Edmonton and Calgary.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she was deeply saddened.

“We are thinking of all those involved and wishing for their safety as we await further details,” she said in a post on social media.

“On behalf of Alberta’s government, I also want to offer my most sincere gratitude to the emergency crews, including search and rescue teams and STARS air ambulance for responding quickly.”

Federal Emergency Management Minister Eleanor Olszewski, also in a social media post, said: “My heart is with everyone affected by the rock slide near Bow Glacier Falls in Banff.”

“Grateful to Parks Canada, STARS air ambulance and all first responders supporting the emergency response.”

The Bow Glacier Falls hiking trail is a nine-kilometre route open year-round, running along the edges of Bow Lake. It’s considered a moderate challenge for hikers, and day-trippers include families.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police identify suspect in fatal Danforth stabbing

Toronto police have identified a suspect wanted in the stabbing death of a 36-year-old man at a plaza in the Danforth and Coxwell avenues area on Tuesday night. Investigators say an altercation occurred...

2m ago

Coun. Brad Bradford uses campaign-style announcement to push King St. congestion relief plan

Toronto City Councillor Brad Bradford put forth a plan Thursday he says would ease crippling congestion in downtown Toronto but some are questioning the approach he used to deliver his message. Standing...

1h ago

Pharmacists push for ability to administer more publicly funded vaccines

Ontarians can already get some routine vaccines administered at the drugstore, and now pharmacists are calling on the province to make more vaccines free and easier to access - a move they say would help...

49m ago

Toronto police officer injured after colliding with transport truck during motorcade training exercise

A Toronto police officer suffered non-life threatening injuries after the motorcycle he was riding and a transport truck collided on Highway 403 in Mississauga. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the...

1h ago

Top Stories

Police identify suspect in fatal Danforth stabbing

Toronto police have identified a suspect wanted in the stabbing death of a 36-year-old man at a plaza in the Danforth and Coxwell avenues area on Tuesday night. Investigators say an altercation occurred...

2m ago

Coun. Brad Bradford uses campaign-style announcement to push King St. congestion relief plan

Toronto City Councillor Brad Bradford put forth a plan Thursday he says would ease crippling congestion in downtown Toronto but some are questioning the approach he used to deliver his message. Standing...

1h ago

Pharmacists push for ability to administer more publicly funded vaccines

Ontarians can already get some routine vaccines administered at the drugstore, and now pharmacists are calling on the province to make more vaccines free and easier to access - a move they say would help...

49m ago

Toronto police officer injured after colliding with transport truck during motorcade training exercise

A Toronto police officer suffered non-life threatening injuries after the motorcycle he was riding and a transport truck collided on Highway 403 in Mississauga. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:43
Missing three-year-old girl from Montreal found alive in Ontario

A three-year-old girl from Montreal that had been missing for nearly a week has been found alive along an Ottawa highway in Ontario.

8h ago

1:43
Taxi scam in Toronto frauds hundreds of victims, more than $500K in losses

Toronto Police say they have arrested 11 people and continue to search for two suspects linked to a criminal network running taxi scams that have allegedly stolen from more than 300 people.

8h ago

1:05
TTC streetcar derails off busy intersection blocking commuters

A TTC streetcar derailed off a busy intersection during the morning commute on Dundas Street West & Bathurst Street.

8h ago

2:17
Temperatures cool down ahead of heat wave

The GTA will see on and off showers throughout Thursday with cooler temperatures, before a heat wave hits the region this weekend.

20h ago

1:42
Meet the miniature donkey with a royal responsibility

A royally big honour coming to a little member of an Oshawa farm.  Audra Brown introduces us to Rosie, the 2025 ambassador to the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair.
More Videos