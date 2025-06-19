Federal power to sidestep Indian Act removed from major projects bill

Raymond Kataquapit, youth councillor for Chiefs of Ontario and Nishnawbe Aski Nation, sings before speaking at a news conference on C-5 in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted June 19, 2025 2:43 pm.

Last Updated June 19, 2025 3:02 pm.

OTTAWA — After weeks of criticism from First Nations leaders, the federal government has amended its major projects bill to withdraw the power it gave cabinet to sidestep the Indian Act.

The Liberal government’s controversial legislation, which would allow cabinet to quickly grant federal approvals for big industrial projects like mines, ports and pipelines, sailed through committee in the early hours of Thursday.

Amendments to the bill made in committee include the removal of the Indian Act from a list of laws the government can sidestep when determining whether a project should move forward.

The change comes after First Nations leaders warned the bill could violate their constitutionally protected rights.

First Nations leaders also said Ottawa could face legal challenges, and its fast-tracked projects could be slowed down, if Indigenous communities are not meaningfully consulted.

The legislation, which has support from the opposition Conservatives, is expected to pass tomorrow.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2025.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

