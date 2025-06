One man has been critically injured in a shooting in Brampton.

Peel police were called to an area on Rutherford Road South, just east of Kennedy Road, around 5:45 p.m. Friday.

Paramedics tell CityNews they transported a man to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

No additional details were immediately available as to what may have led up to the shooting.

No suspect description has been released.

More to come