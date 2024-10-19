1 woman dead, 3 others injured in Brampton shooting

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen behind yellow caution tape
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen behind yellow caution tape. X/PRP

By John Marchesan

Posted October 19, 2024 7:39 am.

Last Updated October 19, 2024 7:52 am.

One woman is dead and three others are injured following a shooting in Brampton on Saturday morning.

Peel police say the shooting occurred just after 6 a.m. in the Rutherford Road South and Selby Road area, just west of Highway 410.

Peel paramedics tell CityNews a woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another woman was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

A third woman and a man were taken to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Police have not said what may have led up to the shooting or if any other suspects are being sought at this time.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Drone targets Israeli prime minister's house as strikes in Gaza kill 50
Drone targets Israeli prime minister's house as strikes in Gaza kill 50

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli government said a drone targeted the prime minister’s house Saturday, though there were no casualties, as Iran’s supreme leader vowed Hamas would continue its fight following...

20m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Waterfront Marathon takes over Toronto streets
Weekend need-to-know: Waterfront Marathon takes over Toronto streets

Runners will be taking over the Toronto streets this weekend for the Waterfront Marathon, but that means it will be hectic for drivers with several road closures in place. Here's what's happening in...

19h ago

City of Toronto to 'limit activity' downtown during Taylor Swift shows in November
City of Toronto to 'limit activity' downtown during Taylor Swift shows in November

The City of Toronto is revealing plans to ensure next month’s visit by one of music’s biggest superstars will be a smooth one. The City says it will be putting in place what it calls a ‘limited...

16h ago

Ontario mayors ask for mental-health law reviews in wake of opioid, encampment crisis
Ontario mayors ask for mental-health law reviews in wake of opioid, encampment crisis

Ontario Big City Mayors are asking the province to review mental-health laws and whether to expand the scope of involuntary treatment for people who are addicted...

9h ago

Top Stories

Drone targets Israeli prime minister's house as strikes in Gaza kill 50
Drone targets Israeli prime minister's house as strikes in Gaza kill 50

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli government said a drone targeted the prime minister’s house Saturday, though there were no casualties, as Iran’s supreme leader vowed Hamas would continue its fight following...

20m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Waterfront Marathon takes over Toronto streets
Weekend need-to-know: Waterfront Marathon takes over Toronto streets

Runners will be taking over the Toronto streets this weekend for the Waterfront Marathon, but that means it will be hectic for drivers with several road closures in place. Here's what's happening in...

19h ago

City of Toronto to 'limit activity' downtown during Taylor Swift shows in November
City of Toronto to 'limit activity' downtown during Taylor Swift shows in November

The City of Toronto is revealing plans to ensure next month’s visit by one of music’s biggest superstars will be a smooth one. The City says it will be putting in place what it calls a ‘limited...

16h ago

Ontario mayors ask for mental-health law reviews in wake of opioid, encampment crisis
Ontario mayors ask for mental-health law reviews in wake of opioid, encampment crisis

Ontario Big City Mayors are asking the province to review mental-health laws and whether to expand the scope of involuntary treatment for people who are addicted...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:58
3-alarm residential fire damages multiple homes in the Beaches
3-alarm residential fire damages multiple homes in the Beaches

Daylight reveals the devastation after a home near Queen and Woodbine went up in flames. Caryn Ceolin with the effort to bring the fire under control and save neighbouring houses.

19h ago

1:39
More than 100 school bus routes cancelled over 'driver certification issues'
More than 100 school bus routes cancelled over 'driver certification issues'

Over a thousand students had to find their own way to school after more than 140 Toronto school bus routes were cancelled last-minute. As Jazan Grewal reports, full service is expected to be restored by Monday.
2:44
Beloved Annex bookstore closing due to rent hike
Beloved Annex bookstore closing due to rent hike

After almost 20 years in business, the owners of a beloved Annex staple say they will be forced to close their doors due to a massive rent increase they cannot afford. Dilshad Burman with the calls for better protection for commercial renters.

2:29
Uber drivers protest at Toronto Pearson Airport
Uber drivers protest at Toronto Pearson Airport

Uber drivers say they want to be paid a fair wage after the rideshare company introduced a new pricing scheme in Ontario last week, that drivers say takes more than 30 per cent of their earnings. City's Rhianne Campbell is at the airport.
2:33
Canadian snowboard Olympian makes FBI wanted list
Canadian snowboard Olympian makes FBI wanted list

Ryan Wedding was once known for his moves in the 2002 Winter Olympics but now stands accused of running a vast and violent drug moving network. David Zura explains.
More Videos