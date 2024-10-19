1 woman dead, 3 others injured in Brampton shooting
Posted October 19, 2024 7:39 am.
Last Updated October 19, 2024 7:52 am.
One woman is dead and three others are injured following a shooting in Brampton on Saturday morning.
Peel police say the shooting occurred just after 6 a.m. in the Rutherford Road South and Selby Road area, just west of Highway 410.
Peel paramedics tell CityNews a woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another woman was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
A third woman and a man were taken to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
Police have not said what may have led up to the shooting or if any other suspects are being sought at this time.