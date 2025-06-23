Man in critical condition after being pulled from water at Sunnyside Park

A Toronto Police Service (TPS) spokesperson tells CityNews they responded to Sunnyside Park in the Lake Shore Boulevard West and Windermeere Avenue area with Toronto Fire Services and Toronto Paramedic Services at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Photo: CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 23, 2025 6:57 am.

Last Updated June 23, 2025 7:07 am.

A man is in critical condition after he was pulled from the water at Sunnyside Park in Toronto.

A Toronto Police Service (TPS) spokesperson tells CityNews they responded to Sunnyside Park in the Lake Shore Boulevard West and Windermeere Avenue area with Toronto Fire Services and Toronto Paramedic Services at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sunday for reports of a person rescued from the water.

“The person was transported to hospital via emergency run by Toronto Paramedic Services,” police said.

Paramedics said an adult male remains in critical condition. An exact age was not provided.

TPS confirmed with CityNews that beach lifeguards were on duty at the time.

The investigation is ongoing.

A man is in critical condition after he was pulled from the water at Sunnyside Park in Toronto on Sunday. Photo: CityNews.
Top Stories

Suspects ram excavator into Scarborough bank in break-in attempt: police

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an attempted break-and-enter after suspects used an excavator to smash the roof of a bank in Scarborough overnight. TPS confirmed with CityNews that...

updated

7m ago

Police investigating homicide at Ajax GO Station parking lot

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says officers are investigating a homicide at Ajax GO Station. DRPS said investigators were called to the train station at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. A heavy...

updated

1h ago

Heat warning still in effect as Toronto, GTA battles scorching temperatures

Much of Ontario will continue to bake in high temperatures Monday and Tuesday as a heat dome lingers over the region. Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto...

3h ago

The victims of Air India Flight 182 remembered

Forty years ago, 329 people on board Air India Flight 182 were instantly killed when a bomb inside the aircraft exploded over the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of Ireland. On June 23, 1985, Flight...

2m ago

