A man is in critical condition after he was pulled from the water at Sunnyside Park in Toronto.

A Toronto Police Service (TPS) spokesperson tells CityNews they responded to Sunnyside Park in the Lake Shore Boulevard West and Windermeere Avenue area with Toronto Fire Services and Toronto Paramedic Services at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sunday for reports of a person rescued from the water.

“The person was transported to hospital via emergency run by Toronto Paramedic Services,” police said.

Paramedics said an adult male remains in critical condition. An exact age was not provided.

TPS confirmed with CityNews that beach lifeguards were on duty at the time.

The investigation is ongoing.