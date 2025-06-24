Male stabbed, suspect flees the scene in Etobicoke

Toronto police tape is shown in this image. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 24, 2025 6:26 pm.

Last Updated June 24, 2025 7:31 pm.

A male victim has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Etobicoke Tuesday evening.

Toronto police were called to The Queensway and Atomic Avenue just after 5 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

The victim was found with a stab wound and taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The male suspect fled the scene on foot. No further description has been made available by police.

More to come

