The Toronto Police Service (TPS) are searching for a man accused of a string of disturbing incidents involving extortion, threats, and violence targeting victims he allegedly met through a social media hookup app.

Police say the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Daly David of no fixed address, is wanted in connection with three separate encounters between May and June 2025. I

In each case, investigators say the man posed as a potential date, only to reveal himself as an escort and demand money from his victims, turning violent or threatening when refused.

The first incident occurred on May 8, around 9:30 p.m., in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Mount Pleasant Road.

Police say the suspect met the victim on a hookup app and went to their home. Once inside, he allegedly demanded money, claiming to be an escort. When the victim refused, the suspect allegedly forced them to an ATM to withdraw cash. Despite the effort, the victim was unable to meet the payment demand.

According to police, the suspect then threatened to assault the victim and damage their property unless more money was provided.

On June 18, just after 11:00 p.m., officers responded to a second call, this time near Yonge Street and Blythwood Road. Police say the scenario unfolded similarly—the accused met the victim via an app, visited their home, and demanded money.

When the victim couldn’t pay, the suspect allegedly threatened property damage, then escalated to physically assaulting and choking the individual before fleeing with some of the victim’s belongings.

Two days later, on June 20, at approximately 5 a.m., police were called to another home near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue. Again, the suspect allegedly demanded payment after arriving at the victim’s home. When the victim said they were calling 911, the suspect reportedly left, taking more property with him.

David is now wanted on multiple serious charges, including assault, assault/choking, three counts of extortion, fraud under $5,000, two counts of theft under $5,000, three counts of uttering threats (death or bodily harm) and six counts of uttering threats (property damage).

Investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. Police are urging anyone with information or who may have had a similar experience to contact TPS.