Toronto police seek suspect in series of violent extortion incidents tied to escort scam

Daly David is now wanted on multiple serious charges, including assault, assault/choking, three counts of extortion, fraud under $5,000, two counts of theft under $5,000, three counts of uttering threats (death or bodily harm) and six counts of uttering threats (property damage). Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 24, 2025 6:46 am.

Last Updated June 24, 2025 6:48 am.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) are searching for a man accused of a string of disturbing incidents involving extortion, threats, and violence targeting victims he allegedly met through a social media hookup app.

Police say the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Daly David of no fixed address, is wanted in connection with three separate encounters between May and June 2025. I

In each case, investigators say the man posed as a potential date, only to reveal himself as an escort and demand money from his victims, turning violent or threatening when refused.

The first incident occurred on May 8, around 9:30 p.m., in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Mount Pleasant Road.

Police say the suspect met the victim on a hookup app and went to their home. Once inside, he allegedly demanded money, claiming to be an escort. When the victim refused, the suspect allegedly forced them to an ATM to withdraw cash. Despite the effort, the victim was unable to meet the payment demand.

According to police, the suspect then threatened to assault the victim and damage their property unless more money was provided.

On June 18, just after 11:00 p.m., officers responded to a second call, this time near Yonge Street and Blythwood Road. Police say the scenario unfolded similarly—the accused met the victim via an app, visited their home, and demanded money.

When the victim couldn’t pay, the suspect allegedly threatened property damage, then escalated to physically assaulting and choking the individual before fleeing with some of the victim’s belongings.

Two days later, on June 20, at approximately 5 a.m., police were called to another home near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue. Again, the suspect allegedly demanded payment after arriving at the victim’s home. When the victim said they were calling 911, the suspect reportedly left, taking more property with him.

David is now wanted on multiple serious charges, including assault, assault/choking, three counts of extortion, fraud under $5,000, two counts of theft under $5,000, three counts of uttering threats (death or bodily harm) and six counts of uttering threats (property damage).

Investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. Police are urging anyone with information or who may have had a similar experience to contact TPS.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto torches old heat record with 36 C high, hottest June 23 since 1983

Dangerously high temperatures persisted on Monday across much of Ontario and southwestern Quebec, as residents tried to keep cool under a lingering heat dome.  Environment Canada said the heat wave...

2h ago

Trump says Israeli fighter jets will 'turn around' and won't attack Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Israeli fighter jets will “turn around” and won’t attack Iran as he presses both sides to abide by a ceasefire. The comments in a Truth...

14m ago

Video captures violent Markham home invasion, 5 suspects wanted

York Regional Police (YRP) are searching for five masked suspects after an early morning home invasion in Markham that left a resident injured and a car stolen. The incident occurred around 4:40 a.m....

2h ago

Canada's challenging wildfire season: why its impact goes beyond the smoke

Canada is on track to see the worst wildfire season since 2023. Millions of hectares of land scorched, thousands displaced and the smoke creating air quality warnings. So how bad can it get? Should we...

The Big Story

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto torches old heat record with 36 C high, hottest June 23 since 1983

Dangerously high temperatures persisted on Monday across much of Ontario and southwestern Quebec, as residents tried to keep cool under a lingering heat dome.  Environment Canada said the heat wave...

2h ago

Trump says Israeli fighter jets will 'turn around' and won't attack Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Israeli fighter jets will “turn around” and won’t attack Iran as he presses both sides to abide by a ceasefire. The comments in a Truth...

14m ago

Video captures violent Markham home invasion, 5 suspects wanted

York Regional Police (YRP) are searching for five masked suspects after an early morning home invasion in Markham that left a resident injured and a car stolen. The incident occurred around 4:40 a.m....

2h ago

Canada's challenging wildfire season: why its impact goes beyond the smoke

Canada is on track to see the worst wildfire season since 2023. Millions of hectares of land scorched, thousands displaced and the smoke creating air quality warnings. So how bad can it get? Should we...

The Big Story

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Excavator used in failed break-in at Scarborough bank

Afua Baah speaks with business owners who are assessing the damage left behind at a Scarborough Plaza after suspects allegedly tried to break in to a bank overnight using an excavator.

13h ago

0:51
Iran launches attack on U.S. army base in Qatar

Iran fired a retaliation of missiles to a U.S. army base in Qatar following U.S. President Trump's swift move to strike Iran's nuclear facilities.

16h ago

2:45
Mayor Chow responds to criticism over pool closures during heat wave

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said some public pools had 'closure periods' during an intense heat wave to protect staff working outside.

17h ago

2:46
'The roof fell down!': Plaza store, bank destroyed in attempted break-in using excavator

A convenience store and bank at a Scarborough plaza were left in rubble after unknown suspects attempted to break into the bank using an excavator.

19h ago

3:26
Toronto under sweltering heat wave, schools boost cooling measures

The TDSB says they're using 'cooling centres' and taking other precautions to help keep students out of the heat as a sweltering heat wave continues to be felt across the city.

19h ago

More Videos