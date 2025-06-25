Man arrested in connection to East York shooting

A firearm allegedly seized during an investigation into a shooting. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 25, 2025 8:31 pm.

Last Updated June 25, 2025 9:03 pm.

A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in East York on Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police were called to Greenwood and Cosburn avenues just before 2:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

It’s alleged the suspect and the victim became involved in an altercation when the suspect discharged a firearm, striking the victim.

The victim was found by officers with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Later in the day, the suspect was located in the Thickson and Taunton roads in Whitby.

Owen Bayi Makouangou, 22, of Oshawa, has been arrested and is facing multiple charges including discharge firearm with intent and several other firearm charges.

During his arrest, officers allegedly seized a semi-automatic handgun and a quantity of cocaine.

A second man, Guy-Christophe Bangoura, 26, of Toronto, has also been charged with multiple firearm offences.

They both were scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

