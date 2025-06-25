Toronto heat wave breaks as rain moves in to end scorching week

Ahead of the long weekend, temperatures will drop slightly, but it comes with a risk of storms. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 25, 2025 7:37 am.

Last Updated June 25, 2025 8:45 am.

A multi-day heat event that saw humidex values reach the upper 40s has concluded in Toronto, paving the way for what could be multiple days of rain to cap off a sweltering week.

Environment Canada issued its first significant heat warning of the season on Saturday, June 21, for southern and eastern Ontario and southern and western Quebec.

Maximum temperatures exceeded 30 °C during the day and remained above 20 °C at night. The brunt of the heat was felt on Monday and Tuesday, when humidex values made it feel like 40 to 45 °C. Toronto set a new June 23 temperature record when the mercury hit 36 °C.

The heat warning was officially lifted on Wednesday.

The scorching hot temperatures prompted the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) to issue warnings to parents that conditions inside classrooms would be uncomfortable. Schools across the city remained open during the heat wave.

The good news for many is that the heat and humidity are expected to dissipate, starting on Wednesday and becoming gradually cooler to cap off the week.

Toronto’s daytime high for Wednesday is 29 °C, though it will feel closer to 34. Clouds will increase by the evening hours, with a 30 per cent chance of showers by nightfall, when temperatures are forecast to drop to 19 °C.

An early look at the long-weekend forecast

The rain is expected to stick around for a few days in Toronto, coinciding with a temperature drop on Thursday and Friday. As it stands, the high for Thursday is 22 °C, with humidex values at 26 and a low of 17 °C.

Daytime temperatures will rise to a high of 26 °C on Friday and a low of 19 °C. There is a 60 per cent chance of showers for both days.

Cloud cover is expected to linger in Toronto to open the weekend, though daytime temperatures will rise to a high of 28 °C on Saturday with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Sunday appears more promising, with sunny skies and a forecasted high of 29 °C in Toronto.

Click here to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee and to check out Toronto’s extended forecast.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigate Brampton homicide, burned vehicle linked to suspects

Peel Regional Police are appealing to the public for assistance as they investigate the fatal shooting of a man in Brampton last week. The victim, identified as Sharnpreet Singh, was shot on Friday,...

1h ago

Man struck by vehicle in North York suffers life-threatening injuries

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says a male pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in North York. Officers say it happened at 5:30 a.m. in the Bathurst Street...

1h ago

Carney says Canada to spend 5% of GDP on defence by 2035

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada and its NATO allies have all agreed to hike their defence-spending target to five per cent of annual GDP by 2035. Carney says Canada can no longer rely on its...

updated

17m ago

Toronto family says Air Transat rescheduled flight home without them knowing

A Toronto family is out thousands of dollars after they say Air Transat rescheduled their flight home from France to a day earlier, without their knowledge. Nicola Lockwood says she booked return tickets...

12h ago

Top Stories

Police investigate Brampton homicide, burned vehicle linked to suspects

Peel Regional Police are appealing to the public for assistance as they investigate the fatal shooting of a man in Brampton last week. The victim, identified as Sharnpreet Singh, was shot on Friday,...

1h ago

Man struck by vehicle in North York suffers life-threatening injuries

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says a male pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in North York. Officers say it happened at 5:30 a.m. in the Bathurst Street...

1h ago

Carney says Canada to spend 5% of GDP on defence by 2035

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada and its NATO allies have all agreed to hike their defence-spending target to five per cent of annual GDP by 2035. Carney says Canada can no longer rely on its...

updated

17m ago

Toronto family says Air Transat rescheduled flight home without them knowing

A Toronto family is out thousands of dollars after they say Air Transat rescheduled their flight home from France to a day earlier, without their knowledge. Nicola Lockwood says she booked return tickets...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Toronto family out thousands after airline reschedules flight

A Toronto family says their flight home from Europe was changed to an earlier date without their knowledge. While Air Transat says they did notify them, one expert argues they’re still entitled to compensation. Michelle Mackey reports. 

13h ago

3:13
Scarborough subway extension tunnelling resumes as budget forecast tops $10B

Metrolinx officials have released new budget numbers for the Scarborough subway extension. The total cost is currently $10.2 billion. Meanwhile, tunnelling has resumed after a months-long pause. Nick Westoll reports.

15h ago

2:00
Ontario Place re-development plan detailed in new images

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced new details on the re-development of Ontario Place with new image renderings featuring a spa, parking garage and concert venue among others amenities.

18h ago

1:14
Therme financing for Ontario Place spa 'none of my business': Ford

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he's satisfied with the province's agreement with Therme Canada to build a spa as part of the re-development of Ontario Place amid allegations about the company's credentials.

20h ago

0:47
Drone footage shows manhunt and arrest of break-in suspect

Durham Regional Police released drone footage of the manhunt and arrest of a suspect wanted for an attempted break-in in Courtice, Ontario.

23h ago

More Videos