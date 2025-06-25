Toronto man charged in hate-motivated crime tried to assault victim with large stick: police

The Toronto Police Serivce (TPS).

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 25, 2025 9:45 am.

Last Updated June 25, 2025 9:46 am.

A 59-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault in the city’s west end, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) said.

Officers were called to the area of Royal York Road and Mimico Avenue in Etobicoke shortly before 9 a.m. on June 24 after reports of an assault in progress.

According to police, the accused allegedly shouted racial slurs at the victim and attempted to strike them with a large stick. He also allegedly uttered threats during the confrontation.

Following an investigation, police identified and arrested Joseph Drysdale, 59, of Toronto. He has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and one count of uttering threats.

Police say the incident is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

The accused appeared in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Tuesday afternoon.

Top Stories

Man seriously injured after being shot by police in Brampton

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was shot by police in Brampton. Emergency crews were called to Ray Lawson Boulevard and Malta Avenue, near Hurontario Street, around 9:50...

51m ago

Annual Ontario Ombudsman report outlines 'alarming' number of complaints about correctional facilities

The sprawling annual Ontario Ombudsman report released Wednesday makes one thing clear: Correctional facilities in the province need correcting. Ombudsman Paul Dube's report, which covers the period...

6m ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices dropping 9 cents over 2 days ahead of weekend

Drivers in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) will see some much-needed relief at the pumps this week, with gas prices set to fall for a second straight day. According to Roger McKnight of En-Pro...

1h ago

72 sick after eating salami linked to salmonella outbreak: PHAC

Seventy-two people have fallen ill after eating salami recalled due to possible salmonella contamination. The Public Health Agency of Canada released an updated notice Wednesday on an outbreak of salmonella...

1h ago

