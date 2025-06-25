A 59-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault in the city’s west end, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) said.

Officers were called to the area of Royal York Road and Mimico Avenue in Etobicoke shortly before 9 a.m. on June 24 after reports of an assault in progress.

According to police, the accused allegedly shouted racial slurs at the victim and attempted to strike them with a large stick. He also allegedly uttered threats during the confrontation.

Following an investigation, police identified and arrested Joseph Drysdale, 59, of Toronto. He has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and one count of uttering threats.

Police say the incident is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

The accused appeared in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Tuesday afternoon.