Canadian man dies while in ICE custody in Florida

FILE - A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer listens during a briefing, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 26, 2025 3:07 pm.

A Canadian man has died while in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Florida.

In a statement, ICE said Johnny Noviello, 49, died on June 23 after being found unresponsive. Medical staff performed CPR and called 911, but he passed away shortly after.

His cause of death is still under investigation.

Noviello first entered the U.S. in 1988 with a legal visa status and became a permanent resident in 1991.

In 2023, he was convicted of multiple drug charges and sentenced to 12 months in prison.

He was taken into ICE custody on May 15 and charged with removability because he has been “convicted of a violation of (or a conspiracy or attempt to violate) any law or regulation of a State, the United States, or a foreign country … relating to a controlled substance as a non-immigrant overstay.”

ICE said they have notified the Consulate of Canada about the death.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

At least five speed cameras damaged this week in Toronto

Toronto police say they have received reports of at least five speed cameras being damaged this week in Toronto. The speed camera at The East Mall and Faludon Court and the camera at Sheppard Avenue...

2h ago

Senate passes controversial bill to fast-track major projects

OTTAWA — The Senate passed the Liberal government's controversial major projects bill Thursday — legislation Indigenous leaders have warned could lead to widespread protests and legal challenges if...

19m ago

From free transit to a fan zone ferris wheel: a sneak peek at Toronto's Rogers Stadium ahead of 1st show

TORONTO — Live Nation Canada is offering a first look at a new open-air music venue set to host some of the world’s biggest acts this summer. A tour of the expansive 50,000-capacity Rogers Stadium...

34m ago

City approves reopening small portion of King St. to vehicular traffic

City council has voted to reopen a small portion of King Street to vehicular traffic to help ease some of the congestion in the downtown core. However, two councillors who were pushing for the motion ultimately...

47m ago

Top Stories

At least five speed cameras damaged this week in Toronto

Toronto police say they have received reports of at least five speed cameras being damaged this week in Toronto. The speed camera at The East Mall and Faludon Court and the camera at Sheppard Avenue...

2h ago

Senate passes controversial bill to fast-track major projects

OTTAWA — The Senate passed the Liberal government's controversial major projects bill Thursday — legislation Indigenous leaders have warned could lead to widespread protests and legal challenges if...

19m ago

From free transit to a fan zone ferris wheel: a sneak peek at Toronto's Rogers Stadium ahead of 1st show

TORONTO — Live Nation Canada is offering a first look at a new open-air music venue set to host some of the world’s biggest acts this summer. A tour of the expansive 50,000-capacity Rogers Stadium...

34m ago

City approves reopening small portion of King St. to vehicular traffic

City council has voted to reopen a small portion of King Street to vehicular traffic to help ease some of the congestion in the downtown core. However, two councillors who were pushing for the motion ultimately...

47m ago

Most Watched Today

1:06
Pearson airport experiences temporary delays after network outage

Toronto's Pearson airport experienced temporary delays after a network outage briefly suspended operations and extended check-in wait times.

6h ago

1:11
Tractor-trailer rollover triggers fiery crash, blocking stretch of Hwy. 401

A tow truck driver hauling a tractor-trailer crashed on Highway 401 near Neilson Road in Scarborough causing a fiery, rollover of the trailer and resulting in a long stretch of blockage on the highway.

8h ago

0:34
Here's how much gas prices are expected to drop in major Ontario cities

Toronto gas prices are set to drop to a new average low not seen since the beginning of June. Here's how much they're expected to drop and the best time to fuel up.
1:31
Man shot by police at Brampton apartment left seriously injured

Peel Regional Police say a man was shot and left with serious injuries by an officer in Brampton following an altercation inside an apartment unit.
1:58
Ontario jails in crisis over poor conditions, mistreatment of inmates: report

Ontario's Ombudsman released a damning report on the province's correctional facilities, saying poor conditions and mistreatment of inmates requires urgent systemic reform.

More Videos