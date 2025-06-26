Canadian man dies while in ICE custody in Florida

A Canadian man has died while in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Florida.

In a statement, ICE said Johnny Noviello, 49, died on June 23 after being found unresponsive. Medical staff performed CPR and called 911, but he passed away shortly after.

His cause of death is still under investigation.

Noviello first entered the U.S. in 1988 with a legal visa status and became a permanent resident in 1991.

In 2023, he was convicted of multiple drug charges and sentenced to 12 months in prison.

He was taken into ICE custody on May 15 and charged with removability because he has been “convicted of a violation of (or a conspiracy or attempt to violate) any law or regulation of a State, the United States, or a foreign country … relating to a controlled substance as a non-immigrant overstay.”

ICE said they have notified the Consulate of Canada about the death.