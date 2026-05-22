Toronto weekend forecast: Cool, rainy Saturday before temperatures surge to 20s next week

Toronto and the GTA is expected to be in for a rainy and cold weekend as rainfall could bring up to 30 millimeters in certain regions.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 22, 2026 10:06 am.

Last Updated May 22, 2026 10:14 am.

Toronto is heading into a mixed‑bag weekend of sunshine, rain and wind — but a stretch of warmer, spring‑to‑summer temperatures is finally on the way next week.

Friday starts on a bright note, with mainly sunny skies and a high of 16°C, though an easterly wind of 20–40 km/h will keep things feeling cooler near the lake. Clouds move in Friday night with a chance of showers and a low of 10°C.

Saturday will be the system to get through. Forecasters expect 10–20 millimetres of rain, steady easterly winds of 30–50 km/h, and a high of just 11°C — well below seasonal norms.

The soggy setup aligns with a broader pattern of unsettled weather across the region. Earlier this week, parts of the northern GTA were under a frost advisory as overnight temperatures dipped close to freezing.

A sharp rebound for Sunday; Stretch of 20‑degree days next week

Sunday brings a dramatic turnaround. After some early scattered showers, Toronto will see sunny breaks and a return to seasonal warmth, with a high of 20°C and light southeast winds.

Overnight lows rise to 12°C, setting the stage for a much warmer week ahead.

Toronto will finally tap into a more stable, warmer pattern starting Monday, with a forecast mix of sun and cloud, highs in the 21°C range, and lows in the 13°C range. Similar conditions will be felt on Tuesday, with a high of 23°C and a low 14°C.

These temperatures are right in line with late‑May climate normals, which typically range from 20–22°C for daytime highs between May 23 and May 29. Historically, Toronto often sees its first consistent run of 20‑degree days during this final stretch of the month — and this year appears to be following that pattern.

Click here to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee and to check out Toronto’s extended forecast.

View of the harbourfront marina with Toronto skyline in the background at sunset. Photo: iStock/Getty. rgbspace
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