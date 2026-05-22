Toronto is heading into a mixed‑bag weekend of sunshine, rain and wind — but a stretch of warmer, spring‑to‑summer temperatures is finally on the way next week.

Friday starts on a bright note, with mainly sunny skies and a high of 16°C, though an easterly wind of 20–40 km/h will keep things feeling cooler near the lake. Clouds move in Friday night with a chance of showers and a low of 10°C.

Saturday will be the system to get through. Forecasters expect 10–20 millimetres of rain, steady easterly winds of 30–50 km/h, and a high of just 11°C — well below seasonal norms.

The soggy setup aligns with a broader pattern of unsettled weather across the region. Earlier this week, parts of the northern GTA were under a frost advisory as overnight temperatures dipped close to freezing.

A sharp rebound for Sunday; Stretch of 20‑degree days next week

Sunday brings a dramatic turnaround. After some early scattered showers, Toronto will see sunny breaks and a return to seasonal warmth, with a high of 20°C and light southeast winds.

Overnight lows rise to 12°C, setting the stage for a much warmer week ahead.

Toronto will finally tap into a more stable, warmer pattern starting Monday, with a forecast mix of sun and cloud, highs in the 21°C range, and lows in the 13°C range. Similar conditions will be felt on Tuesday, with a high of 23°C and a low 14°C.

These temperatures are right in line with late‑May climate normals, which typically range from 20–22°C for daytime highs between May 23 and May 29. Historically, Toronto often sees its first consistent run of 20‑degree days during this final stretch of the month — and this year appears to be following that pattern.

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