Senate passes controversial bill to fast-track major projects

Prime Minister Mark Carney holds a closing press conference following the NATO Summit in The Hague, Netherlands on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted June 26, 2025 4:14 pm.

Last Updated June 26, 2025 5:10 pm.

OTTAWA — The Senate passed the Liberal government’s controversial major projects bill Thursday — legislation Indigenous leaders have warned could lead to widespread protests and legal challenges if Ottawa doesn’t respect their rights and title.

Bill C-5 gives Ottawa the power to fast-track projects meant to boost the national economy by sidestepping environmental protections and other legislation.

An initial draft of the bill gave Ottawa the ability to sidestep the Indian Act, but that law was removed from the bill before its passage.

The politically charged legislation has angered Indigenous and environmental groups who criticize the government for rushing to grant itself sweeping new powers to speed up development.

Several Indigenous leaders called on MPs and senators to slow the bill’s passage to give Indigenous communities more time to suggest amendments and review the legislation with their lawyers.

A handful of senators attempted to persuade their colleagues to further strengthen protections for Indigenous Peoples in the legislation but their efforts failed.

Sen. Paul Prosper, who is Mi’kmaq, proposed an amendment to ensure projects cannot be approved without the explicit free, prior and informed consent of affected communities, but it failed to pass.

“We are appointed so that we are outside of the pressures of the electoral cycle and able to stand on principle against poorly drafted legislation,” Prosper said in a speech on the Senate floor.

“I cringe when I hear people say that we need to back away from amendments, lest it turn public opinion against us,” Prosper added as he read quotes from Indigenous leaders about their opposition to the legislation.

The legislation was introduced in the upper chamber on Wednesday after the bill was fast-tracked through the House of Commons.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2025.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

