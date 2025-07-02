Ontario expanding publicly funded hip and knee surgeries done in private clinics

A health care worker walks down a hospital hallway. iSTOCK

By Liam Casey, THE CANADIAN PRESS

Posted July 2, 2025 5:11 pm.

Ontario is expanding the delivery of publicly paid orthopedic surgeries through private clinics in an effort to reduce wait lists.

Ontario is investing $125 million to add upwards of 20,000 orthopedic surgeries at community surgical centres over the next two years.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones says the expansion will reduce wait times for hip and knee replacements.

The province opened up a call for applications for new licences to be issued in 2026.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative government first introduced sweeping changes to the delivery of health care in 2023 in response to a massive surgical and diagnostic test backlog.

Liberal health critic Adil Shamji says he supports the idea under the right circumstances, but adds the province has nowhere near enough guardrails in place to ensure the system will operate safely.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

New provincial regulatory changes give Ontario nurses expanded powers

As Ontarians continue to struggle with a shortage of family physicians, nurses have also been working to fill the gap in the stretched system and now, the province has implemented regulatory changes that...

2h ago

Live Nation 'making adjustments' at Toronto's Rogers Stadium after fan complaints

The operators of Toronto's new Rogers Stadium say they are "already making adjustments" after concertgoers voiced concerns about crowd management at the outdoor venue's inaugural show on Sunday. Live...

25m ago

Parkside Drive speed camera reinstalled along with new surveillance camera

The Parkside Drive speed camera in Toronto's west end, which was cut down for the fifth time in six months back in May, was reinstalled Wednesday, alongside the placement of a new surveillance camera. CityNews...

6h ago

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is denied bail after mixed verdict clears him of top charges in sex crimes case

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs dropped to his knees and prayed in the courtroom after he was acquitted Wednesday of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put one of hip-hop’s...

7m ago

Top Stories

New provincial regulatory changes give Ontario nurses expanded powers

As Ontarians continue to struggle with a shortage of family physicians, nurses have also been working to fill the gap in the stretched system and now, the province has implemented regulatory changes that...

2h ago

Live Nation 'making adjustments' at Toronto's Rogers Stadium after fan complaints

The operators of Toronto's new Rogers Stadium say they are "already making adjustments" after concertgoers voiced concerns about crowd management at the outdoor venue's inaugural show on Sunday. Live...

25m ago

Parkside Drive speed camera reinstalled along with new surveillance camera

The Parkside Drive speed camera in Toronto's west end, which was cut down for the fifth time in six months back in May, was reinstalled Wednesday, alongside the placement of a new surveillance camera. CityNews...

6h ago

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is denied bail after mixed verdict clears him of top charges in sex crimes case

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs dropped to his knees and prayed in the courtroom after he was acquitted Wednesday of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put one of hip-hop’s...

7m ago

Most Watched Today

1:50
Speed camera previously targeted reinstalled with added surveillance camera

The well-known Parkside Drive speed camera that has been knocked down five times in the last six months was recently reinstalled with added security surveillance.

6h ago

3:42
Sean 'Diddy' Combs found guilty of two sex crimes, acquitted of sex trafficking, racketeering

Hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking but has been found guilty of transportation of purposes of prostitution.

6h ago

2:33
Hot temperatures and humidity across the GTA

Temperatures are expected to climb. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

23h ago

1:49
Maple Leafs trade Mitch Marner to Vegas

The Maple Leafs have agreed to sign-and-trade Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on Monday. Marner then signed an 8-year, $96-million deal worth $12 million per year.
2:34
Digital Services Tax stopped amid impact on U.S.-Canada trade talks

The Carney government has stopped the Digital Services Tax from coming into effect after U.S. President Donald Trump halted ongoing trade talks over the matter. Nick Westoll takes a closer look at the issue.
More Videos