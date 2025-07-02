Sign at Ontario’s popular Sauble Beach changed to reflect First Nation land ownership

The newly updated "Welcome to Saugeen Beach" sign sits on the western-most portion of South Bruce Peninsula's main street, where the stretch of sand meets the dead-end road, as shown on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Cheree Urscheler

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 2, 2025 4:12 pm.

A landmark sign at a popular Ontario beach was changed just before Canada Day to reflect a First Nation’s ownership of the land.   

The red sign on the shore of Lake Huron in South Bruce Peninsula that previously read “Welcome to Sauble Beach” now reads “Welcome to Saugeen Beach.” 

Saugeen First Nation band councillor Sonya Roote says the name change was a “long time coming,” and follows a 2023 court ruling that a two-kilometre stretch of Sauble Beach belongs to the community. 

The court found that the stretch of land had been improperly surveyed 170 years ago and returned its ownership to Saugeen First Nation. 

Roote says the new sign at the popular tourist destination is temporary and community consultations will take place for a more permanent sign in the future.

South Bruce Peninsula Mayor Jay Kirkland says the town wasn’t notified of the sign change and is disappointed about the decision. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Live Nation 'making adjustments' at Toronto's Rogers Stadium after fan complaints

The operators of Toronto's new Rogers Stadium say they are "already making adjustments" after concertgoers voiced concerns about crowd management at the outdoor venue's inaugural show on Sunday. Live...

1h ago

Parkside Drive speed camera reinstalled along with new surveillance camera

The Parkside Drive speed camera in Toronto's west end, which was cut down for the fifth time in six months back in May, was reinstalled Wednesday, alongside the placement of a new surveillance camera. CityNews...

5h ago

New provincial regulatory changes give Ontario nurses expanded powers

As Ontarians continue to struggle with a shortage of family physicians, nurses have also been working to fill the gap in the stretched system and now, the province has implemented regulatory changes that...

32m ago

Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted of most serious charges, convicted of prostitution-related offenses

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs dropped to his knees and prayed in the courtroom after he was acquitted Wednesday of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put one of hip-hop’s...

0m ago

Top Stories

Live Nation 'making adjustments' at Toronto's Rogers Stadium after fan complaints

The operators of Toronto's new Rogers Stadium say they are "already making adjustments" after concertgoers voiced concerns about crowd management at the outdoor venue's inaugural show on Sunday. Live...

1h ago

Parkside Drive speed camera reinstalled along with new surveillance camera

The Parkside Drive speed camera in Toronto's west end, which was cut down for the fifth time in six months back in May, was reinstalled Wednesday, alongside the placement of a new surveillance camera. CityNews...

5h ago

New provincial regulatory changes give Ontario nurses expanded powers

As Ontarians continue to struggle with a shortage of family physicians, nurses have also been working to fill the gap in the stretched system and now, the province has implemented regulatory changes that...

32m ago

Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted of most serious charges, convicted of prostitution-related offenses

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs dropped to his knees and prayed in the courtroom after he was acquitted Wednesday of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put one of hip-hop’s...

0m ago

Most Watched Today

1:50
Speed camera previously targeted reinstalled with added surveillance camera

The well-known Parkside Drive speed camera that has been knocked down five times in the last six months was recently reinstalled with added security surveillance.

4h ago

3:42
Sean 'Diddy' Combs found guilty of two sex crimes, acquitted of sex trafficking, racketeering

Hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking but has been found guilty of transportation of purposes of prostitution.

5h ago

2:33
Hot temperatures and humidity across the GTA

Temperatures are expected to climb. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

21h ago

2:20
Torontonians celebrate Canada Day as parade, fireworks return

Canada Day celebrations are well underway in Toronto. From dayside parades to preparations for the big firework display at night, our Catalina Gillies takes a look at how Torontonians are marking the big day. 
1:49
Maple Leafs trade Mitch Marner to Vegas

The Maple Leafs have agreed to sign-and-trade Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on Monday. Marner then signed an 8-year, $96-million deal worth $12 million per year.
More Videos