Bell Media and former Toronto news presenter settle human rights complaint

Patricia Jaggernauth with CP24 of Bell Media. The longtime Toronto television personality and weather specialist has filed a human rights case against Bell Media, alleging gender and racial discrimination during her time with CP24. Photo: Reddit.

By Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

Posted July 3, 2025 4:37 pm.

Last Updated July 3, 2025 5:04 pm.

TORONTO — A former on-air presenter for CP24 who filed a human rights complaint against Bell Media says she and her former employer have settled the dispute.

In a statement posted to social media, Patricia Jaggernauth says the matter has been resolved “to the mutual satisfaction” of both parties.

Jaggernauth filed the complaint with the Canadian Human Rights Commission in October 2022, shortly after quitting her job at the Toronto breaking news outlet, owned by Bell Media.

She alleged systemic discrimination throughout her 11 years working part-time for the network and said she was continually passed over for promotions.

A spokesperson for Bell Media did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jaggernauth’s social media statement does not disclose the terms of the settlement, and says there will be no further comments about it.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2025.

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

