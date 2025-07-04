2 arrested, 1 at large after cellphone store robbery in Richmond Hill

York Regional Police have two suspects in custody and are searching for a third after a cellphone store in a Richmond Hill mall was robbed on Canada Day.

Officers were called to the store in the Yonge Street and Carrville Road area at around 4 p.m. on July 1.

“The caller reported that two suspects entered the store – one armed with a knife and the other believed to be armed with a firearm,” a police release outlines.

“The suspects stole multiple cellphones before fleeing in a waiting vehicle.”

Investigators say two employees were in the store at the time, but no serious injuries were reported.

Shortly after the suspects fled, officers spotted their getaway vehicle and began surveilling it.

The vehicle was tracked to Toronto, where police arrested two of the three suspects while recovering the allegedly stolen merchandise.

Adun Tenseaw, 22, of Toronto, and Rashaun Tarence Bennett, 30 of Brampton, face charges of robbery, disguise with intent and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The third suspect, believed to be the getaway driver, remains at large. No description was immediately available.