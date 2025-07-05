Man in his 20s stabbed in Scarborough late Friday evening, police say

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 5, 2025 7:44 am.

Police are investigating an alleged stabbing in Scarborough that sent one man to hospital late Friday night.

The Toronto Police Service says the incident happened near Eglinton Avenue and Brimley Road at approximately 11:45 p.m.

A man in his 20s was found with a stab wound and transported to a hospital by paramedics.

He is expected to survive.

Police have not released details about a potential suspect. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Driver arrested for impaired driving after crashing into Regent Park restaurant

Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a Regent Park restaurant early Saturday morning. The Toronto Police Service says a single vehicle crashed into an establishment called Cafe Zuzu,...

1h ago

Ontario jury duty service: The state of the system and the big push for reforms

In the final part of CityNews Toronto's series on Ontario jury duty service, justice advocates outline what they'd like to see changed.

1h ago

Police seek 5 suspects in Muslim woman's swarming at Oshawa Pizza Pizza

Police are searching for five suspects who violently attacked the owner of a Pizza Pizza in Oshawa after she tried to stop them from stealing cans of pop, a witness who works at the restaurant told CityNews...

21m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Salsa on St. Clair, AFROFEST and more

If you can brave the high temperatures, the first weekend of July is full of lots of different events to attend for whatever peaks your interest, including the Fringe Festival, AFROFEST 2025 and Salsa...

53m ago

Top Stories

Driver arrested for impaired driving after crashing into Regent Park restaurant

Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a Regent Park restaurant early Saturday morning. The Toronto Police Service says a single vehicle crashed into an establishment called Cafe Zuzu,...

1h ago

Ontario jury duty service: The state of the system and the big push for reforms

In the final part of CityNews Toronto's series on Ontario jury duty service, justice advocates outline what they'd like to see changed.

1h ago

Police seek 5 suspects in Muslim woman's swarming at Oshawa Pizza Pizza

Police are searching for five suspects who violently attacked the owner of a Pizza Pizza in Oshawa after she tried to stop them from stealing cans of pop, a witness who works at the restaurant told CityNews...

21m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Salsa on St. Clair, AFROFEST and more

If you can brave the high temperatures, the first weekend of July is full of lots of different events to attend for whatever peaks your interest, including the Fringe Festival, AFROFEST 2025 and Salsa...

53m ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Toronto releases pre-approved housing designs for garden, laneway suites

Rhianne Campbell reports, the new measures come as a way to boost construction on new housing, cut designs costs, and speed up permit approval times.

15h ago

2:21
Humidex to send temperatures soaring this weekend

Toronto and the GTA is under a heat warning as hot and humid weather moves in for the weekend with highs in the low 30s, feeling like the 40s. There's also the potential for afternoon showers and storms on Saturday.

14h ago

0:41
Woman and four kids survive crash, police search for suspects

A woman and four children are expected to survive after police say they were hit by a vehicle involved in an earlier altercation at a nearby gym. Michelle Mackey has more on the chain of events.

16h ago

0:35
Teens arrested after throwing rocks at vehicles causing crash in Markham

Two 18-year-olds were arrested for allegedly throwing rocks at moving vehicles in Markham which lead to a crash that left two people injured.

22h ago

2:32
Woman, child in critical condition following two-vehicle crash in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police continues to investigate following a 2-vehicle crash in Mississauga that has left a woman and child in critical condition. As Jazan Grewal reports, two suspects involved fled the scene.

More Videos