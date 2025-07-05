Man in his 20s stabbed in Scarborough late Friday evening, police say

Police are investigating an alleged stabbing in Scarborough that sent one man to hospital late Friday night.

The Toronto Police Service says the incident happened near Eglinton Avenue and Brimley Road at approximately 11:45 p.m.

A man in his 20s was found with a stab wound and transported to a hospital by paramedics.

He is expected to survive.

Police have not released details about a potential suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.