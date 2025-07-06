Bo Bichette leads Blue Jays past Angels for Toronto’s eighth straight win

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Bo Bichette. SPORTSNET

By Tim Wharnsby, The Canadian Press

Posted July 6, 2025 4:46 pm.

Bo Bichette homered and scored the deciding run as the Toronto Blue Jays continued their winning ways with a 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Davis Schneider knocked in Bichette in the sixth inning with a single down the left-field line for a series sweep and Toronto’s (52-38) season-high eighth win in a row before 40,114 at Rogers Centre.

Mike Trout smacked a solo shot for his 14th homer of the year for the Angels (43-46) with two out in the opening inning.

The American League East-leading Blue Jays drew even with Bichette’s leadoff long ball in the fourth inning. His 12th made up for his error in the top of the inning that loaded the bases for the Angels.

Toronto went ahead later in the fourth on a two-out single from Joey Loperfido, who made his season debut.

But the Angels tied the game in the fifth with a Taylor Ward single over Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to score Chad Stevens.

Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman struck out nine in his 107 pitches in 5 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on seven hits and three walks.

Tyler Anderson (2-6) yielded three runs on eight hits with two walks and two strikeouts in five-plus innings.

Reliever Ryan Burr (1-0) notched the win in his first outing of the season after dealing a right-shoulder injury. Jeff Hoffman picked up his 22nd save.

Takeaways

Angels: Trout’s first-inning homer gave him the 1,699 RBI of his career.

Blue Jays: Infielder Andres Gimenez was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left ankle. Loperfido was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to replace Gimenez.

Key Moment

With the bases loaded and one out in the fourth inning, Gausman coaxed Gustavo Campero into a 1-3 double play.

Key Stat

The Blue Jays have 52 wins with six games remaining before the All-Star Game. The club record for victories before the break is 53, set in 1985 and matched in 1992.

Up Next

The Blue Jays have three road games against the Chicago White Sox and a trio more versus the Sacramento Athletics before the break.

Toronto’s Jose Berrios (4-3) faces Sean Burke (4-7) in the series opener in Chicago on Monday.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Convicted murderer who escaped from Quebec prison may be in southwestern Ontario

A 69-year-old convicted murderer who escaped from a prison in Quebec's Laurentians area might be in southwestern Ontario, Ontario Provincial Police said Sunday. Correctional Service Canada said staff...

40m ago

Amid a renewed return-to-office push, experts outline what your options are

As the number of in-office days is set to increase for many of Canada’s hybrid workers, return-to-office mandates are setting the stage for tension between employees and employers. Remote and hybrid...

5h ago

Pressure from Trump for trade deals before Wednesday deadline, but hints of more time for talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is stepping up pressure on trading partners to quickly make new deals before a Wednesday deadline, with plans for the United States to start sending letters...

11m ago

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow leading trade mission to the U.K., Ireland

TORONTO — Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow will be leading a trade mission to the United Kingdom and Ireland, which she says will focus on supporting economic opportunities for Toronto businesses and workers. The...

15m ago

Top Stories

Convicted murderer who escaped from Quebec prison may be in southwestern Ontario

A 69-year-old convicted murderer who escaped from a prison in Quebec's Laurentians area might be in southwestern Ontario, Ontario Provincial Police said Sunday. Correctional Service Canada said staff...

40m ago

Amid a renewed return-to-office push, experts outline what your options are

As the number of in-office days is set to increase for many of Canada’s hybrid workers, return-to-office mandates are setting the stage for tension between employees and employers. Remote and hybrid...

5h ago

Pressure from Trump for trade deals before Wednesday deadline, but hints of more time for talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is stepping up pressure on trading partners to quickly make new deals before a Wednesday deadline, with plans for the United States to start sending letters...

11m ago

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow leading trade mission to the U.K., Ireland

TORONTO — Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow will be leading a trade mission to the United Kingdom and Ireland, which she says will focus on supporting economic opportunities for Toronto businesses and workers. The...

15m ago

Most Watched Today

3:11
What's happening in Toronto on July 4/5 weekend

Summer is festival season in Toronto and Dilshad Burman has a few events from across the city to check out this weekend.
2:13
Summerlicious returns to Toronto, celebrating local flavours and economic recovery

Toronto has come alive with the flavours of Summerlicious. As Jazan Grewal reports, the annual summer staple is a celebration of food, culture and community.

1:50
High Park sexual assault suspect out on probation at time of arrest

The suspect charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault at High Park was out on probation at the time of his arrest. Erica Natividad with the details and what that could mean for a bail hearing.

2:41
Toronto releases pre-approved housing designs for garden, laneway suites

Rhianne Campbell reports, the new measures come as a way to boost construction on new housing, cut designs costs, and speed up permit approval times.
2:21
Humidex to send temperatures soaring this weekend

Toronto and the GTA is under a heat warning as hot and humid weather moves in for the weekend with highs in the low 30s, feeling like the 40s. There's also the potential for afternoon showers and storms on Saturday.
More Videos