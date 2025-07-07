Hot Docs veteran programming directors Heather Haynes, Elizabeth Radshaw step down

TORONTO — Two veteran staff members of the Hot Docs film festival have left the beleaguered documentary organization.

The festival confirmed Monday that director of programming Heather Haynes and director of industry programs Elizabeth Radshaw have both departed.

Haynes, who was promoted last year, had been with Hot Docs for two decades, while Radshaw had led industry programs since 2009.

A Hot Docs spokesperson said “no decisions have been made as to how or by whom the positions will be filled,” but that recently appointed executive director Diana Sanchez will support the programming and industry teams.

Hot Docs named Sanchez executive director in March, promising “a period of rebuilding and reimagining.”

She replaced interim executive director Janice Dawe, who stepped in when former president Marie Nelson resigned after just one year and as the organization grappled with financial difficulties.

In April, Hot Docs said it had accepted a conditional offer on its flagship theatre in Toronto, Ted Rogers Cinema, which was put up for sale last year.

The organization said the deal was expected to conclude this summer after a process of “due diligence.”

Hot Docs says it will begin a “strategic planning process” in the coming months, including a look at Haynes’ and Radshaw’s roles and a multi-year plan to guide the organization forward.