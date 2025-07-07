An inside look at what it’s like to be a sequestered juror in a criminal case in Canada

It’s been dramatized in countless movies and TV shows, like Law and Order or 12 Angry Men, but you may have wondered if the Hollywood portrayals match up with the reality of jury duty.

This year, CityNews reporter, Nick Westoll, got to find out first hand when he was picked to serve on a jury in a criminal case. From the jury selection process, to the restrictions and being sequestered, to the emotional toll of deciding the fate of an accused, host Cormac Mac Sweeney speaks with Nick about the challenging journey of being a juror in Canada.