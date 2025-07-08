Competition Bureau gets court order in Amazon probe into pricing policy

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 8, 2025 11:11 am.

Last Updated July 8, 2025 12:05 pm.

GATINEAU — The Competition Bureau says it has obtained a court order as part of its probe into Amazon’s conduct related to its online Canadian marketplace.

The regulator is investigating Amazon’s fair pricing policy.

The bureau says the policy allows Amazon to penalize sellers for certain conduct, including if they set a price for a product on Amazon.ca that is significantly higher than recent prices offered on Amazon or elsewhere.

Online marketplaces allow shoppers to buy products from both third-party sellers and, in certain cases, the platform itself. Third-party sellers typically pay a commission or other fees to use the platform.

The regulator says the investigation focuses on a potential abuse of dominance and is distinct from its investigation into Amazon’s marketing practices.

The court order from the Federal Court requires Amazon to produce records and information relevant to the investigation, the bureau says.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2025.

The Canadian Press

