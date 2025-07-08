breaking

2 dead in midair collision southeast of Winnipeg were student pilots, flight school owner says

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police logo is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By The Canadian Press and CityNews

Posted July 8, 2025 1:01 pm.

Last Updated July 8, 2025 2:54 pm.

The owner of a flight school in southern Manitoba says two pilots killed in a midair collision were student pilots.

Adam Penner with Harv’s Air says the pilots were attempting to land the two planes at the same time and crashed near a landing strip south of Steinbach.

RCMP could not confirm the victims’ identities during an afternoon press conference.

“I don’t have that information,” said Manitoba RCMP Cpl. Melanie Roussel. “There’s really limited information right now.”

Mounties say the small, single-engine planes collided before 8:45 a.m. in the Rural Municipality of Hanover, west of Highway 12.

They say the pilots were pronounced dead at the scene, and there were no passengers.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified and will look into what happened.

Roussel said it was “too early” to talk about the possibility of criminal charges.

Authorities say RCMP, the fire department and emergency medical services attended and located the wreckage.

“This is still evolving,” said Roussel. “The members are still on scene, so the investigation is ongoing.”

Steinbach is about 50 kilometres from Winnipeg.

