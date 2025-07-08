Suspect arrested after violent 24-hour spree that allegedly included carjacking, robbery and vandalism

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 8, 2025 11:15 am.

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of partaking in a violent spree over the course of 24 hours that included robberies, vandalism and a carjacking.

Officers were first called on Friday, July 4, at around 8:49 a.m. for an assault in the Lawrence Avenue East and Markham Road area.

Investigators say a man approached a storefront and repeatedly kicked the door, smashed three windows and bent the front gate. He then allegedly approached a person sitting in a vehicle nearby and demanded their keys before police say he dragged the victim out of the vehicle, causing minor injuries.

The suspect fled the area empty-handed.

A few hours later, police believe the same man struck again — this time in the Eglinton Avenue East and Kennedy Road around at around 12:37 p.m.

Investigators say he entered a store and bought cigarettes, but returned around five minutes later and started a dispute with a store employee.

“The suspect assaulted the victim and took a quantity of cash from the register before fleeing the area,” a police release states.

The next morning at around 5:26 a.m. officers were called to the Victoria Park Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area for a suspicious incident.

Investigators say a person was walking toward their vehicle when they were confronted by a man who forcefully took their car keys before taking off in the stolen vehicle.

Officers spotted the stolen vehicle in the Victoria Park Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East area and pulled over the driver, who allegeldy refused to provide his name.

Investigators later confirmed that the driver was the suspect in the previous string of incidents and he was arrested and taken into custody.

Dustin Legault-Knapp, 33, of no fixed address, is facing charges of robbery, mischief, assault with intent to steal, theft of motor vehicle, obstruct peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 and fail to comply with probation.

