Number of homeless people in Toronto more than doubled between 2021 and 2024: report

A person packing their belongings during an eviction process at Toronto Police detain an activist during an eviction process at a homeless encampment in Toronto on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 8, 2025 12:02 pm.

A newly released survey shows the number of homeless people in Toronto has more than doubled between the spring of 2021 and last fall.

Toronto’s Street Needs Assessment (SNA) survey estimates that 15,400 people were homeless in Toronto in October 2024, up from approximately 7,300 in April 2021.

The report says the spike is a result of several issues, including a lack of affordable housing, unmet health care needs, insufficient income support and substance use struggles.

“The point-in-time count estimated more than 15,000 were experiencing homelessness in October 2024, with 1,615 of those living outdoors. This compares to a total of 7,300 people experiencing homelessness in 2021,” the report states.

It says the increase in Toronto mirrors the situation in Ontario and across Canada after the COVID-19 pandemic directly affected homelessness rates.

“While progress has been made since the 2024 SNA, the City continues to provide emergency accommodation to approximately 9,000-10,000 people, and each night the shelter system is at capacity with demand exceeding availability.”

The report says the housing crisis requires strategic responses and Toronto is already seeing a reduction in the number of homeless people due to fewer refugee claimants in shelters, lower encampment numbers and movement of people into permanent housing.

The city reports that a total of 1,078 people living outside were referred to the shelter system, and more than 4,300 people were housed last year.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Four charged in alleged plot to take over land in Quebec City region: RCMP

The RCMP says four people, including active members of the Canadian Armed Forces, are facing charges after allegedly plotting to "forcibly take possession" of land in the Quebec City area. Mounties...

45m ago

Mississauga man charged after multiple rifles seized from home despite firearms ban

A 39-year-old Mississauga man is facing multiple firearms-related charges after police discovered two rifles—one with a prohibited magazine—inside his home, despite being legally banned from possessing...

2h ago

Suspect arrested after violent 24-hour spree that allegedly included carjacking, robbery and vandalism

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of partaking in a violent spree over the course of 24 hours that included robberies, vandalism and a carjacking. Officers were first called on Friday, July...

1h ago

'Herded like cattle': Rogers Stadium faces crowd control test after Coldplay show

Coldplay fans appeared to experience a smoother exit from Toronto's Rogers Stadium on Monday night, after complaints of poor crowd control following the outdoor venue's inaugural show last week. But...

2h ago

Top Stories

Four charged in alleged plot to take over land in Quebec City region: RCMP

The RCMP says four people, including active members of the Canadian Armed Forces, are facing charges after allegedly plotting to "forcibly take possession" of land in the Quebec City area. Mounties...

45m ago

Mississauga man charged after multiple rifles seized from home despite firearms ban

A 39-year-old Mississauga man is facing multiple firearms-related charges after police discovered two rifles—one with a prohibited magazine—inside his home, despite being legally banned from possessing...

2h ago

Suspect arrested after violent 24-hour spree that allegedly included carjacking, robbery and vandalism

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of partaking in a violent spree over the course of 24 hours that included robberies, vandalism and a carjacking. Officers were first called on Friday, July...

1h ago

'Herded like cattle': Rogers Stadium faces crowd control test after Coldplay show

Coldplay fans appeared to experience a smoother exit from Toronto's Rogers Stadium on Monday night, after complaints of poor crowd control following the outdoor venue's inaugural show last week. But...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Coldplay fans share mixed reviews of Rogers Stadium improvements

Some concertgoers were pleased to see new improvements made to direct crowds at the Rogers Stadium, while others say there's still more work to be done.

2h ago

2:43
Seasonal temperatures expected with showers mid week

Showers are expected midweek as temperatures will remain seasonal. Meteorologist Jesse Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

3:59
Major changes ahead of Coldplay concert at Rogers Stadium

Coldplay have 4 sold-out shows at the new Rogers Stadium in Toronto and new changes have been implemented at the stadium to help ease fans experience.

18h ago

2:42
Toronto senior heading to shelter after eviction

A 91-year-old man is being evicted from his rental unit of 20 years and city officials say he'll be going to a shelter. Michelle Mackey reports.

17h ago

2:15
Live Nation ramps up preparations ahead of Coldplay's stint at Rogers Stadium

Live Nation says it has ramped up water stations, signage and staff in preparation for Coldplay's four-show stint at the new Rogers Stadium.

More Videos