A volleyball coach has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Toronto.

According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS), officers launched an investigation on June 19, 2025, after receiving a report of a sexual assault involving a private volleyball club in the area of Pharmacy Avenue and McNicoll Avenue in Scarborough.

Investigators allege that the victim had attended the club for a lesson when the coach, identified as 57-year-old Qing Wu of Markham, who goes by “Coach Wu,” sexually assaulted them.

Wu was arrested on July 6, 2025, and has since been charged with one count of sexual assault. He is expected to appear in court on Aug. 28, 2025.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the case to come forward and contact investigators.