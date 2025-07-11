2 suspects wanted for arson after Burlington new development targeted for a second time

A Halton Region Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. HRPS

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 11, 2025 1:50 pm.

Two suspects are wanted for arson at a new development in Burlington that had been previously targeted last year.

Halton police were called to the Branthaven Home development on Turnberry Road near Appleby Line at around 2 a.m. Friday morning.

It’s alleged two suspects threw gasoline on multiple townhouse units that had been recently completed and were set to close.

They also threw gasoline on an occupied unit in between the newly constructed units before lighting the gasoline on fire and fleeing the scene, police allege.

The residents of the home were able to escape, and no injuries were reported. Burlington Fire was able to contain the flames.

The two suspects are described as males dressed in all black with face coverings and hoods.

The complex is in the final phases of construction and consists of a mix of occupied and unoccupied homes. The same units were targeted for arson in October of 2024, but police did not indicate whether the incidents were connected.

Top Stories

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as conditions could persist until next Thursday

Toronto and the GTA are under a prolonged heat warning that will likely stretch well into next week. Environment Canada says all of southern Ontario will experience hot and humid conditions starting...

29m ago

PM Carney to meet with cabinet, premiers following Trump's latest tariff threat

Prime Minister Mark Carney will be meeting with his cabinet and Canada's premiers to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump's new threat to slap 35 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods next month.  The...

11m ago

Montreal mother who allegedly abandoned 3-year-old daughter will remain behind bars, psychiatric evaluation ordered

The Montreal mother accused of abandoning her daughter, who was found alive on June 18 along a highway in Ontario, will remain behind bars after a judge refused to grant her bail on Friday at the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield...

27m ago

Police investigating after body found off Hwy. 401 in Pickering

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) have launched a homicide investigation after a body was discovered off the eastbound Highway 401 in Pickering. Officers arrived at the scene just after midnight, approaching...

4h ago

