2 suspects wanted for arson after Burlington new development targeted for a second time

Two suspects are wanted for arson at a new development in Burlington that had been previously targeted last year.

Halton police were called to the Branthaven Home development on Turnberry Road near Appleby Line at around 2 a.m. Friday morning.

It’s alleged two suspects threw gasoline on multiple townhouse units that had been recently completed and were set to close.

They also threw gasoline on an occupied unit in between the newly constructed units before lighting the gasoline on fire and fleeing the scene, police allege.

The residents of the home were able to escape, and no injuries were reported. Burlington Fire was able to contain the flames.

The two suspects are described as males dressed in all black with face coverings and hoods.

The complex is in the final phases of construction and consists of a mix of occupied and unoccupied homes. The same units were targeted for arson in October of 2024, but police did not indicate whether the incidents were connected.