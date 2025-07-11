Maple Leafs trade enforcer Ryan Reaves to Sharks

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Ryan Reaves (75) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Buffalo, N.Y. (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP).

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 11, 2025 5:22 am.

Last Updated July 11, 2025 5:25 am.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded veteran winger Ryan Reaves to the San Jose Sharks for defenceman Henry Thrun, the team announced on Thursday.

Reaves, 38, appeared in 35 games with the Maple Leafs this past season, registering two assists. He logged 28 penalty minutes and did not appear in a playoff game.

Known primarily for his toughness, the long-time winger had only one fighting major this season with the Maple Leafs. Reaves was also suspended for five games for a hit to the head of Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse in a game on Nov. 16.

Reaves cleared NHL waivers and was sent down to the Marlies near the end of the regular season, appearing in three AHL games and scoring a goal.

One of Brad Treliving’s first moves as general manager, Reaves signed a three-year, $4.05 million contract with the Leafs on July 1, 2023. He will earn $1.35 million in the final year of that contract.

Thrun, 24, played 60 games with the Sharks this season, finishing with two goals and 12 points. The left-handed, 6-foot-2 American defenceman appeared in 119 games with the Sharks since his debut in 2022-23.

A standout at Harvard University, Thrun was selected in the fourth round (101st overall) by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2019 NHL Draft. Thrun will earn $1 million this coming season and become a restricted free agent next summer.

Thrun joins a deep Maple Leafs defence core that consists of Chris Tanev, Jake McCabe, Morgan Rielly, Brandon Carlo, Simon Benoit, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Phillipe Myers.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump threatens 35 per cent tariffs on Canada on Aug. 1

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose 35 per cent tariffs on Canadian imports on Aug. 1 in a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney posted on social media Thursday night. Trump said if Canada...

7h ago

A timeline of U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war with Canada

For over a year before the November 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump had been signalling plans to impose across-the-board tariffs if he won the United States presidency. Trump was elected on Nov....

1h ago

Toronto police launch criminal probe into repeated destruction of Parkside Drive speed camera

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has launched a theft and mischief investigation into the repeated destruction of a speed camera in the city’s west-end. Investigators say a report was submitted by...

10h ago

Toronto Coldplay concerts offer lessons on GO Transit service, AI responses: observers

CityNews spoke with transit advocates and experts after GO Transit Barrie line customers voiced frustration over service and responses.

11h ago

Top Stories

Trump threatens 35 per cent tariffs on Canada on Aug. 1

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose 35 per cent tariffs on Canadian imports on Aug. 1 in a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney posted on social media Thursday night. Trump said if Canada...

7h ago

A timeline of U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war with Canada

For over a year before the November 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump had been signalling plans to impose across-the-board tariffs if he won the United States presidency. Trump was elected on Nov....

1h ago

Toronto police launch criminal probe into repeated destruction of Parkside Drive speed camera

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has launched a theft and mischief investigation into the repeated destruction of a speed camera in the city’s west-end. Investigators say a report was submitted by...

10h ago

Toronto Coldplay concerts offer lessons on GO Transit service, AI responses: observers

CityNews spoke with transit advocates and experts after GO Transit Barrie line customers voiced frustration over service and responses.

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Some GO Transit riders frustrated with getting to and from Rogers Stadium

As Coldplay kicked off a concert run at the new Rogers Stadium at Downsview Park in Toronto, some GO Transit riders expressed frustration with service and in at least one instance a customer received an AI-generated response. Nick Westoll reports.

12h ago

0:44
Canada's Wonderland to debut Alpenfury

Canada's Wonderland will officially open AlpenFury, billed as the country’s tallest, fastest, and longest launch coaster.

17h ago

0:55
Motorcyclist caught weaving through traffic reaching speeds over 200km/h

York Regional Police released aerial footage of a motorcyclist dangerously weaving through traffic before being arrested for reckless driving.

17h ago

3:04
Scarborough softball leagues will be moved to make room for cricket pitch

Several slo-pitch and softball league members reached out to Speakers Corner. They’re upset they were not involved in the process to transform Scarborough’s Corvette Park where there are plans to build a cricket pitch. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

0:35
Paul McCartney's 'Got Back' tour to make two Canadian stops

The Beatles' legend Paul McCartney is set to return to the stage with his 'Got Back' tour that will include two stops in Canada.

20h ago

More Videos