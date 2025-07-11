Maple Leafs trade enforcer Ryan Reaves to Sharks

The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded veteran winger Ryan Reaves to the San Jose Sharks for defenceman Henry Thrun, the team announced on Thursday.

Reaves, 38, appeared in 35 games with the Maple Leafs this past season, registering two assists. He logged 28 penalty minutes and did not appear in a playoff game.

TRADE: We’ve acquired defenceman Henry Thrun from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Ryan Reaves pic.twitter.com/dZKTlDwXGP — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 11, 2025

Known primarily for his toughness, the long-time winger had only one fighting major this season with the Maple Leafs. Reaves was also suspended for five games for a hit to the head of Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse in a game on Nov. 16.

Reaves cleared NHL waivers and was sent down to the Marlies near the end of the regular season, appearing in three AHL games and scoring a goal.

One of Brad Treliving’s first moves as general manager, Reaves signed a three-year, $4.05 million contract with the Leafs on July 1, 2023. He will earn $1.35 million in the final year of that contract.

Thrun, 24, played 60 games with the Sharks this season, finishing with two goals and 12 points. The left-handed, 6-foot-2 American defenceman appeared in 119 games with the Sharks since his debut in 2022-23.

A standout at Harvard University, Thrun was selected in the fourth round (101st overall) by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2019 NHL Draft. Thrun will earn $1 million this coming season and become a restricted free agent next summer.

Thrun joins a deep Maple Leafs defence core that consists of Chris Tanev, Jake McCabe, Morgan Rielly, Brandon Carlo, Simon Benoit, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Phillipe Myers.