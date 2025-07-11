Economists expect jobs market flatlined, unemployment rose in June

A worker uses an angle grinder on a vessel under construction at Seaspan Shipyards, in North Vancouver on Oct. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 11, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated July 11, 2025 6:38 am.

Statistics Canada is set to report employment figures for June today.

A Reuters poll of economists expect the pace of hiring stalled in June, with no change in employment predicted, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

Economists also expect the jobless rate rose a tick to 7.1 per cent last month.

Trade-sensitive sectors such as manufacturing and transportation have faced job losses in recent months as Canada’s tariff dispute with the United States hampers the economy.

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on steel and aluminum to 50 per cent and signalled this week that he intends to levy matching tariffs on copper imports.

The June jobs numbers will be the last look the Bank of Canada gets at the labour market ahead of its next interest rate decision on July 30.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump threatens 35 per cent tariffs on Canada on Aug. 1

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose 35 per cent tariffs on Canadian imports on Aug. 1 in a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney posted on social media Thursday night. Trump said if Canada...

7h ago

A timeline of U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war with Canada

For over a year before the November 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump had been signalling plans to impose across-the-board tariffs if he won the United States presidency. Trump was elected on Nov....

1h ago

Toronto police launch criminal probe into repeated destruction of Parkside Drive speed camera

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has launched a theft and mischief investigation into the repeated destruction of a speed camera in the city’s west-end. Investigators say a report was submitted by...

10h ago

Toronto Coldplay concerts offer lessons on GO Transit service, AI responses: observers

CityNews spoke with transit advocates and experts after GO Transit Barrie line customers voiced frustration over service and responses.

11h ago

Top Stories

Trump threatens 35 per cent tariffs on Canada on Aug. 1

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose 35 per cent tariffs on Canadian imports on Aug. 1 in a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney posted on social media Thursday night. Trump said if Canada...

7h ago

A timeline of U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war with Canada

For over a year before the November 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump had been signalling plans to impose across-the-board tariffs if he won the United States presidency. Trump was elected on Nov....

1h ago

Toronto police launch criminal probe into repeated destruction of Parkside Drive speed camera

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has launched a theft and mischief investigation into the repeated destruction of a speed camera in the city’s west-end. Investigators say a report was submitted by...

10h ago

Toronto Coldplay concerts offer lessons on GO Transit service, AI responses: observers

CityNews spoke with transit advocates and experts after GO Transit Barrie line customers voiced frustration over service and responses.

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Some GO Transit riders frustrated with getting to and from Rogers Stadium

As Coldplay kicked off a concert run at the new Rogers Stadium at Downsview Park in Toronto, some GO Transit riders expressed frustration with service and in at least one instance a customer received an AI-generated response. Nick Westoll reports.

12h ago

0:44
Canada's Wonderland to debut Alpenfury

Canada's Wonderland will officially open AlpenFury, billed as the country’s tallest, fastest, and longest launch coaster.

17h ago

0:55
Motorcyclist caught weaving through traffic reaching speeds over 200km/h

York Regional Police released aerial footage of a motorcyclist dangerously weaving through traffic before being arrested for reckless driving.

17h ago

3:04
Scarborough softball leagues will be moved to make room for cricket pitch

Several slo-pitch and softball league members reached out to Speakers Corner. They’re upset they were not involved in the process to transform Scarborough’s Corvette Park where there are plans to build a cricket pitch. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

0:35
Paul McCartney's 'Got Back' tour to make two Canadian stops

The Beatles' legend Paul McCartney is set to return to the stage with his 'Got Back' tour that will include two stops in Canada.

20h ago

More Videos