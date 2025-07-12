UK’s oldest man and WWII veteran, Donald Rose, dies at 110

FILE - WW2 veteran Donald Rose, 110, poses for a photo at the National Memorial Arboretum, ahead of a memorial event hosted by the Royal British Legion to mark the 80th anniversary of V-E Day, in Alrewas, Staffordshire, England, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Jacob King/PA via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 12, 2025 9:06 am.

Last Updated July 12, 2025 9:26 am.

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s oldest World War II veteran, Donald Rose, has died at the age of 110.

Rose participated in the D-Day landings on June 6, 1944, and was part of the division that liberated the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in northern Germany.

In a statement Friday, the leader of the Erewash Borough Council in the north of England, James Dawson, announced Rose’s death, calling him a “war hero.”

“Erewash was privileged to count him as a resident,” he added.

In May, Rose joined 45 other veterans as guests of honor at a tea party celebration hosted by the Royal British Legion at the National Memorial Arboretum, to mark 80 years since Victory in Europe Day.

Rose, who was born on Christmas Eve in 1914 following the outbreak of hostilities in World War I, said at the event that he did not celebrate VE Day at the time.

“When I heard that the armistice had been signed 80 years ago, I was in Germany at Belsen and, like most active soldiers, I didn’t get to celebrate at that time,” he said. “We just did what we thought was right and it was a relief when it was over.”

Originally from the village of Westcott, southwest of London, Rose joined the army aged 23 and served in North Africa, Italy and France, according to the Royal British Legion. He received a number of medals and was awarded France’s highest honor, the Legion d’Honneur.

Rose is also believed to have been the U.K.’s oldest man.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Second teen boy charged with murder in stabbing death of 14-year-old near Woodbine Park

A second 16-year-old boy is facing a first-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of Abdoul Aziz Sarr near Woodbine Park last weekend. Toronto police say the teen turned himself in to police on...

24m ago

Police to host town hall in Quadeville, Ont., after attack on eight-year-old girl

Ontario Provincial Police are set to host a town hall in Quadeville, Ont., this evening to answer questions from residents about an attack on an eight-year-old child that was initially linked to an animal. Police...

2h ago

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as conditions could persist until next Thursday

Toronto and the GTA are under a prolonged heat warning that will likely stretch well into next week. Environment Canada says all of southern Ontario will experience hot and humid conditions with Saturday...

2h ago

Scarborough community basketball program turns to crowdfunding to keep the doors open

The Northball Athletics basketball program, run by the not-for-profit United Scarborough Initiative, faces soaring operational costs.

11m ago

Top Stories

Second teen boy charged with murder in stabbing death of 14-year-old near Woodbine Park

A second 16-year-old boy is facing a first-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of Abdoul Aziz Sarr near Woodbine Park last weekend. Toronto police say the teen turned himself in to police on...

24m ago

Police to host town hall in Quadeville, Ont., after attack on eight-year-old girl

Ontario Provincial Police are set to host a town hall in Quadeville, Ont., this evening to answer questions from residents about an attack on an eight-year-old child that was initially linked to an animal. Police...

2h ago

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as conditions could persist until next Thursday

Toronto and the GTA are under a prolonged heat warning that will likely stretch well into next week. Environment Canada says all of southern Ontario will experience hot and humid conditions with Saturday...

2h ago

Scarborough community basketball program turns to crowdfunding to keep the doors open

The Northball Athletics basketball program, run by the not-for-profit United Scarborough Initiative, faces soaring operational costs.

11m ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
Community rallies around 91-year old man evicted into homeless

A 91-year-old Toronto man who was evicted from his rental unit this week has found a temporary home after the community, and complete strangers, jumped into action. As Michelle Mackey reports, a GoFundMe has raised more than $5K for the senior.

15h ago

1:14
Toronto police investigate body found along eastbound 401 in Pickering

Rhianne Campbell has the latest reaction from people in the area.

15h ago

0:30
Body discovered off Highway 401, Toronto police investigating homicide

Toronto Police say they have launched a homicide investigation after a body was found off the eastbound Highway 401 in Pickering.

2:26
Trump threatens 35% tariffs on Canada in new letter to Carney

U.S. President Trump is once again threatening Canada with major tariffs, stating in a new letter penned to Carney he would be willing to lower the tariffs if his needs on stopping the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. are met.

1:36
Payment issue at TTC fare gates resolved

Thousands of TTC riders were left frustrated for the past two mornings after a glitch in the system caused gates not to open for those using their debit, credit or mobile devices to pay.
More Videos