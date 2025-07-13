Man wanted in early morning downtown stabbing

Yellow caution tape is seen at a crime scene in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By John Marchesan

Posted July 13, 2025 7:54 am.

Toronto police are searching for a man following an early morning stabbing in the downtown.

Investigators say they were called to the Queen Street and Church Street area just before 5 a.m. Sunday following reports of an altercation.

When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police describe the suspect as five feet nine with blonde hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

