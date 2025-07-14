The Don Valley Parkway (DVP) and Lake Shore Boulevard ramps to and from the major arteries are expected to be closed until the end of July due to construction.

The closure of ramps from the DVP to Lake Shore, and from Lake Shore to the DVP, went into effect early Monday.

Contractors with the City of Toronto are working on the new Lake Shore bridge deck and need a full closure of the road between the DVP and Lake Shore for this next stage.

As of Monday, crews have already started digging up the road.

Construction was initially supposed to run until July 24, but it has now been extended until July 30.

For alternates, drivers can exit the DVP at Richmond and then take Parliament Street or Jarvis Street to Lake Shore.

Drivers trying to get to the DVP from Lake Shore can opt for Carlaw Street, up to Queen Street, and then travel to the DVP using the ramp in that area.

