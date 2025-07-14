The Toronto Police Service (TPS) are appealing to the public for help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an arson that took place early Sunday morning in the city’s east end.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. on July 13, emergency crews responded to reports of a fire in the area of Queen Street East and Wineva Avenue, in The Beaches neighbourhood. According to investigators, a suspect intentionally set fire to a building using an accelerant.

Four people were inside the building at the time. One person sustained minor injuries, police said.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, heading northbound on Wineva Avenue toward Queen Street East. Authorities have released images of the suspect and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

The suspect is described as having a medium build and was last seen wearing a black mask, black gloves, a dark grey or charcoal hoodie, black Puma sweatpants, and black shoes.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has surveillance footage from the area to contact them.