Toronto arson suspect sought after 1 injured in east-end fire

The suspect fled the scene on foot, heading northbound on Wineva Avenue toward Queen Street East. Authorities have released images of the suspect and are urging anyone with information to come forward. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 14, 2025 11:48 am.

Last Updated July 14, 2025 11:50 am.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) are appealing to the public for help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an arson that took place early Sunday morning in the city’s east end.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. on July 13, emergency crews responded to reports of a fire in the area of Queen Street East and Wineva Avenue, in The Beaches neighbourhood. According to investigators, a suspect intentionally set fire to a building using an accelerant.

Four people were inside the building at the time. One person sustained minor injuries, police said.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, heading northbound on Wineva Avenue toward Queen Street East. Authorities have released images of the suspect and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

The suspect is described as having a medium build and was last seen wearing a black mask, black gloves, a dark grey or charcoal hoodie, black Puma sweatpants, and black shoes.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has surveillance footage from the area to contact them.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Limit time outdoors': Air quality warning issued for Toronto with smoky conditions expected

As extreme heat grips southern Ontario, Environment Canada has issued an air quality warning for Toronto, with smoke from ongoing wildfires in northern Ontario contributing to poor air conditions. The...

46m ago

Arson suspected after several vehicles catch fire at Scarborough auto body shop

Investigators with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) are probing a suspected arson at an auto body shop in Scarborough. Emergency crews, including Toronto Fire, were called to the shop near Sheppard...

2h ago

Olivia Chow leads Toronto re-election race, but John Tory could shake up the field: poll

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow would easily secure re-election if a municipal vote were held today—unless former mayor John Tory decided to run, according to a new Liaison Strategies poll conducted for the...

58m ago

Man charged with murder after body found at abandoned Hamilton house last summer

Hamilton police have laid charges in the death of a man whose body was discovered under a piece of plywood at an abandoned house in Hamilton last summer. Officers attended a property at 1452 Upper James...

34m ago

Top Stories

'Limit time outdoors': Air quality warning issued for Toronto with smoky conditions expected

As extreme heat grips southern Ontario, Environment Canada has issued an air quality warning for Toronto, with smoke from ongoing wildfires in northern Ontario contributing to poor air conditions. The...

46m ago

Arson suspected after several vehicles catch fire at Scarborough auto body shop

Investigators with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) are probing a suspected arson at an auto body shop in Scarborough. Emergency crews, including Toronto Fire, were called to the shop near Sheppard...

2h ago

Olivia Chow leads Toronto re-election race, but John Tory could shake up the field: poll

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow would easily secure re-election if a municipal vote were held today—unless former mayor John Tory decided to run, according to a new Liaison Strategies poll conducted for the...

58m ago

Man charged with murder after body found at abandoned Hamilton house last summer

Hamilton police have laid charges in the death of a man whose body was discovered under a piece of plywood at an abandoned house in Hamilton last summer. Officers attended a property at 1452 Upper James...

34m ago

Most Watched Today

1:11
Toronto skyline shrouded in smoke as air quality warning issued

Chopper footage captured a hazy Toronto skyline amid Health Canada's air quality warning as wildfire smoke from Northern Ontario moves South.

3h ago

2:49
North York building tenants prepare for key provincial hearing

Residents at 1440 and 1442 Lawrence Ave. W. say they've been fighting for better living conditions for years. Nearly 100 tenants participated in a rent strike. Now they're set to be heard at Ontario's Landlord Tenant Board. Nick Westoll reports.

16h ago

2:09
Longest stretch of heat since July 2022

An abundance of sun is on the way. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

16h ago

3:01
Canada refuses to support the International Criminal Court on two consecutive occasions

Canada is falling short of expectations in its support for the International Criminal Court, after refusing to express solidarity with court officials on two consecutive occasions. OMNI’s Ziad Arab-Oagley with the story.

10h ago

1:40
Long-lasting heat wave hitting Ontario

Humidity is expected to drop slightly over the next few day, but a heat warning persists. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.
More Videos