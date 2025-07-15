The Burger’s Priest in Etobicoke badly damaged in fire

The Burger’s Priest, a popular fast-food restaurant in Etobicoke, was significantly damaged in an overnight fire.

Toronto Fire crews were called to 1599 The Queensway at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials responded to a small internal fire at The Burger’s Priest, which spread to the roof.

No injuries were reported, and no one was inside the restaurant at the time.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) arrived at the scene to assist. The cause of the fire is being investigated.