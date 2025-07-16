Passengers on a Porter Airlines flight from Hamilton, Ont., to Vancouver International Airport (YVR) ended up in Saskatchewan on Tuesday night.

Porter Airlines tells 1130 NewsRadio that the pilot had to divert the plane to Regina International Airport after the crew smelled smoke in the cabin.

The airline says the plane landed without incident, and everyone on board exited safely.

Porter Airlines says the passengers will be on a flight to Vancouver Wednesday.

“We appreciate the Regina Airport’s support on the ground and the patience of passengers as we prioritize safe operations,” Porter said in a statement.