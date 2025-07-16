Researcher drawn to Guelph in hopes of creating groundbreaking avian flu vaccine

Dr. Fatemeh Fazel. (University of Guelph)

By Josh Piercey

Posted July 16, 2025 10:24 am.

A research team at the University of Guelph is working to create a vaccine to protect Canadian bird populations against avian influenza.

Dr. Fatemeh Fazel was raised in Iran, where she watched on as countless chickens suffered from the avian flu, becoming swollen and eventually perishing from the disease.

She decided to act against the virus, moved to Guelph to complete her PhD in pathobiology and to work alongside world-renowned researchers working to find a vaccine.

“I think the research on avian influenza can keep going forever,” said Fazel. “The virus is here to remain active, and we need to really find innovative and creative ways to fight against this virus.”

In Canada, bird populations aren’t vaccinated against avian influenza, instead opting to cull flocks of birds affected by the disease. In B.C., millions of birds have been culled, and outbreaks continue to occur.

Fazel hopes to create an mRNA vaccine which could be administered to birds via injection, a nasal spray, or into the eggs themselves days before hatching.

“Having international collaboration all over the world is one of the keys ways to detect, to report, and to control this infection. I think it’s very important,” said Fazel.

Fazel added that with current technologies, a vaccine could be created in less than two months.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian-based man charged in hit-and-run of world’s oldest marathon runner, Fauja Singh

Punjab police have confirmed a Canadian-based man has been charged and arrested in the fatal hit-and-run of Fauja Singh, who was believed to be the world’s oldest marathon runner. Singh, who was 114...

2h ago

Man arrested following death threat made to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested and charged a man behind an alleged death threat made to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown. PRP said 29-year-old Kanwarjyot Singh Manoria of Brampton was taken into...

3h ago

'That's steep': FIFA World Cup VIP tickets in Toronto starting at $2,500

Soccer fans looking to score tickets to next year's FIFA World Cup in Toronto are learning they'll potentially have to fork out a lot more than expected for their seats. On Location, FIFA's official...

2h ago

Canada to target steel originating in China with new tariffs

Steel originating in China will be subjected to higher tariffs to try and prevent steel dumping amid U.S. President Donald Trump's ongoing global trade war, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Wednesday. The...

1h ago

Top Stories

Canadian-based man charged in hit-and-run of world’s oldest marathon runner, Fauja Singh

Punjab police have confirmed a Canadian-based man has been charged and arrested in the fatal hit-and-run of Fauja Singh, who was believed to be the world’s oldest marathon runner. Singh, who was 114...

2h ago

Man arrested following death threat made to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested and charged a man behind an alleged death threat made to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown. PRP said 29-year-old Kanwarjyot Singh Manoria of Brampton was taken into...

3h ago

'That's steep': FIFA World Cup VIP tickets in Toronto starting at $2,500

Soccer fans looking to score tickets to next year's FIFA World Cup in Toronto are learning they'll potentially have to fork out a lot more than expected for their seats. On Location, FIFA's official...

2h ago

Canada to target steel originating in China with new tariffs

Steel originating in China will be subjected to higher tariffs to try and prevent steel dumping amid U.S. President Donald Trump's ongoing global trade war, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Wednesday. The...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Heat wave continues, showers possible Wednesday

The heat wave continues until at least Friday with thunderstorms possible tomorrow. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

1:58
Rogers launches satellite-to-mobile service

Helping Canadians connect in remote areas. Afua Baah gets the details on a new satellite-to-mobile text messaging that Rogers communications will soon roll out.

19h ago

0:32
Daytime shooting in Etobicoke leaves man seriously injured

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in Etobicoke that left a man with serious injuries.

21h ago

3:07
Organized crime group linked to violent home robberies taken down

Peel police revealed details of a major takedown of an organized crime network responsible for 15 violent home robberies.
1:10
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown & his family received threats: Peel police

Peel Police say they are investigating threats received by Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and his family.

More Videos