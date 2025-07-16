Researcher drawn to Guelph in hopes of creating groundbreaking avian flu vaccine

A research team at the University of Guelph is working to create a vaccine to protect Canadian bird populations against avian influenza.

Dr. Fatemeh Fazel was raised in Iran, where she watched on as countless chickens suffered from the avian flu, becoming swollen and eventually perishing from the disease.

She decided to act against the virus, moved to Guelph to complete her PhD in pathobiology and to work alongside world-renowned researchers working to find a vaccine.

“I think the research on avian influenza can keep going forever,” said Fazel. “The virus is here to remain active, and we need to really find innovative and creative ways to fight against this virus.”

In Canada, bird populations aren’t vaccinated against avian influenza, instead opting to cull flocks of birds affected by the disease. In B.C., millions of birds have been culled, and outbreaks continue to occur.

Fazel hopes to create an mRNA vaccine which could be administered to birds via injection, a nasal spray, or into the eggs themselves days before hatching.

“Having international collaboration all over the world is one of the keys ways to detect, to report, and to control this infection. I think it’s very important,” said Fazel.

Fazel added that with current technologies, a vaccine could be created in less than two months.