Two doctors from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) were arrested as part of a forgery and identity theft investigation linked to a suspect who faced similar charges and accusations earlier this year.

York Regional Police (YRP) confirmed that Dr. Andrew Kiellerman was charged on June 16, 2025, and, subsequently, Dr. Leonard Direnfeld was taken into custody on June 22, 2025.

The two medical professionals were charged with various offences, including assault causing bodily harm, causing bodily harm by criminal negligence, drawing a document without authority, forgery, identity theft, personation with intent to gain advantage and using a forged document.

A police spokesperson said Dr. Kiellerman and Dr. Direnfeld were directly connected to Georges Tsakiris, whom authorities arrested in February, stemming from concerning allegations made against the 65-year-old Aurora, Ont., man.

In Tsakiris’ case, it’s alleged that on Dec. 16, 2024, a victim reported that they suffered serious health issues after receiving treatment at a medical spa near Hollandview Trail and McMaster Avenue in Aurora.

Authorities determined that the medications prescribed to the victim did not apply to his health conditions.

Tsakiris was arrested and faced several similar criminal offences, including criminal negligence causing bodily harm, assault causing bodily harm and multiple counts of forgery.

The investigation is ongoing.