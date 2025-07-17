Two doctors charged in ongoing forgery, identity theft probe: York police

A doctor is shown in this undated image. Photo courtesy: Unsplash.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 17, 2025 5:24 am.

Last Updated July 17, 2025 5:28 am.

Two doctors from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) were arrested as part of a forgery and identity theft investigation linked to a suspect who faced similar charges and accusations earlier this year.

York Regional Police (YRP) confirmed that Dr. Andrew Kiellerman was charged on June 16, 2025, and, subsequently, Dr. Leonard Direnfeld was taken into custody on June 22, 2025.

The two medical professionals were charged with various offences, including assault causing bodily harm, causing bodily harm by criminal negligence, drawing a document without authority, forgery, identity theft, personation with intent to gain advantage and using a forged document.

A police spokesperson said Dr. Kiellerman and Dr. Direnfeld were directly connected to Georges Tsakiris, whom authorities arrested in February, stemming from concerning allegations made against the 65-year-old Aurora, Ont., man.

In Tsakiris’ case, it’s alleged that on Dec. 16, 2024, a victim reported that they suffered serious health issues after receiving treatment at a medical spa near Hollandview Trail and McMaster Avenue in Aurora.

Authorities determined that the medications prescribed to the victim did not apply to his health conditions.

Tsakiris was arrested and faced several similar criminal offences, including criminal negligence causing bodily harm, assault causing bodily harm and multiple counts of forgery.

The investigation is ongoing.

Georges Tsakiris, 65, Aurora
Police arrested 65-year-old Georges Tsakiris of Aurora in February. Photo: YRP.
Top Stories

Male shot and killed in Yorkdale Mall parking lot: police

Toronto police are investigating an early-morning shooting homicide outside Yorkdale Mall in North York. Officers were called to the Highway 401 and Dufferin Street area just before 6:45 a.m. on Thursday. Police...

19m ago

Ex-pilot called himself messiah on climate-change mission, day before alleged hijack

The day before the suspected hijacking of a light aircraft triggered a security scare at Vancouver's airport this week, former commercial pilot Shaheer Cassim posted on social media that he was a "messenger...

4h ago

E-scooter injuries on the rise across Canada, particularly among children and teens

A new report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) reveals a sharp increase in hospitalizations linked to electric scooter (e-scooter) use across Canada, with children, teens, and women...

2h ago

Carney says he's ready to listen to First Nations on major projects legislation

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he's "here to listen" to First Nations leaders about their concerns with the government's major projects legislation. Carney and several of his cabinet ministers are...

22m ago

