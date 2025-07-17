Help with down payment now essential for many homebuyers: survey

A real estate sign is shown in Vaughan, Ont., on Thursday Sept. 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

By Ritika Dubey, The Canadian Press

Posted July 17, 2025 11:42 am.

Last Updated July 17, 2025 1:10 pm.

TORONTO — A new survey says financial help with a down payment is now essential for many homebuyers.

Seven in 10 recent homebuyers say they could not have purchased their home without relying on family gifts, loans and other outside help, a Mortgage Professionals Canada survey published Thursday, found.

“Down payment assistance is no longer a backup plan — it’s a requirement for many Canadians hoping to buy,” said Lauren van den Berg, president and CEO of Mortgage Professionals Canada, in a statement.

The survey comes as many Canadians find themselves priced out of the housing market despite a decline in home prices and a string of Bank of Canada interest rate cuts over the past year.

The report, which surveyed 2,000 Canadians, also found one in five homeowners who have an upcoming mortgage renewal feel anxious about what their new payments could look like.

A Royal LePage report published in February estimated 1.2 million mortgages are up for renewal this year. Around 85 per cent of those were secured when the Bank of Canada’s key policy rate sunk to historically low levels — at or below one per cent — during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mortgage Professionals Canada survey found 68 per cent of borrowers said they prefer having a fixed-rate mortgage over a variable rate.

Meanwhile, the report shows variable-rate holders were nearly twice as likely as fixed-rate borrowers to make extra payments.

More than 70 per cent of homeowners also said they’ve either recently renovated or plan to renovate their homes, while a growing number say they would need to rely on rental income to help cover housing costs, the survey found.

It also added 34 per cent of Canadians were highly concerned about rising mortgage fraud, up from 29 per cent from a year ago.

Mortgage fraud “artificially inflates home prices, and makes it more difficult for honest, hardworking Canadians who rely on legitimate income and savings to compete and enter the housing market,” said van den Berg.

She said the agency has urged the government to enable income verification that’s safe, fast, and fair.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2025.

Ritika Dubey, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman in her 70s fatally stabbed while loading groceries in apparent 'unprovoked' North York stabbing

A woman in her 70s was fatally stabbed while she was loading groceries into her vehicle in North York on Thursday morning in what police believe was an unprovoked attack. Officers were called to a...

updated

0m ago

Man shot and killed in Yorkdale Mall parking lot: police

Toronto police are investigating an early-morning shooting homicide outside Yorkdale Mall in North York. Officers were called to the Highway 401 and Dufferin Street area just before 6:15 a.m. on Thursday. Police...

updated

49m ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT September opening will be 'a stretch,' interim TTC CEO says

Interim TTC CEO Greg Percy added that a 2025 opening of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT in the 'fall is plausible and certainly by year-end.'

2h ago

Leaside residents furious after 80-year-old tree cut without permit

A towering 80-year-old honey locust tree in Toronto's Leaside neighbourhood has been reduced to a stump, and angry residents say the developer cut it down illegally, defying a city order meant to protect...

3h ago

Top Stories

Woman in her 70s fatally stabbed while loading groceries in apparent 'unprovoked' North York stabbing

A woman in her 70s was fatally stabbed while she was loading groceries into her vehicle in North York on Thursday morning in what police believe was an unprovoked attack. Officers were called to a...

updated

0m ago

Man shot and killed in Yorkdale Mall parking lot: police

Toronto police are investigating an early-morning shooting homicide outside Yorkdale Mall in North York. Officers were called to the Highway 401 and Dufferin Street area just before 6:15 a.m. on Thursday. Police...

updated

49m ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT September opening will be 'a stretch,' interim TTC CEO says

Interim TTC CEO Greg Percy added that a 2025 opening of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT in the 'fall is plausible and certainly by year-end.'

2h ago

Leaside residents furious after 80-year-old tree cut without permit

A towering 80-year-old honey locust tree in Toronto's Leaside neighbourhood has been reduced to a stump, and angry residents say the developer cut it down illegally, defying a city order meant to protect...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
'It's very scary': Yorkdale Mall shoppers in shock following fatal shooting

Commuters and shoppers arriving at Yorkdale Mall were left in shock after an early morning fatal shooting that occurred in the parking lot.

3h ago

0:35
Yorkdale Mall parking lot shooting leaves man dead

A man was shot and killed in the Yorkdale Mall parking lot in North York.

5h ago

2:40
Heat wave breaks as temperatures cool

Toronto will see cooler temperatures and improved air quality as a cold front comes in Thursday evening and Friday morning.

16h ago

0:45
Canadian-based man charged in fatal hit-and-run of 114-year-old marathoner

Punjab police have confirmed a Canadian-based man has been charged and arrested in the fatal hit-and-run of Fauja Singh, who was believed to be the world’s oldest marathon runner.

22h ago

0:54
Arrest made in death threat against Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and his family

Peel police say they have arrested a man linked to death threats made against Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and his family.
More Videos