Toronto Maple Leafs fans will have to wait a few months before letting Mitch Marner know their feelings toward his departure.

Marner and the Vegas Golden Knights are set to make their lone trip to Toronto on Jan. 23 as the NHL unveiled its full schedule on Wednesday.

The Toronto-born forward’s first game against his hometown team will come just eight days earlier on Jan. 15 in Vegas.

Marner left the Maple Leafs for an eight-year deal with the Golden Knights in a sign-and-trade ahead of free agency, fleeing the team that drafted him fourth overall in 2015. Toronto received centre Nicolas Roy in the deal with Vegas.

The reception at Scotiabank Arena for the former hometown hero is sure to be a hot topic of discussion in the lead-up to the game, as Marner statistically ranks among the best Leafs of all-time, but failed to get past the second round of the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs will open their schedule at home on Oct. 8 against their rival Montreal Canadiens — a young, up-and-coming squad which just returned to the playoffs.

They will face the Panthers, who eliminated them in seven games in Round 2, for the first time on the road on Dec. 2. The Panthers will visit Toronto on Jan. 6 and April 11.

Other highlights include a four-game Western road trip spanning Seattle, Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton from Jan. 29 through Feb. 3, which leads right into the Olympic break.

The Leafs pick back up on the other side with a Florida back-to-back on Feb. 25 and 26 on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers.

Toronto’s schedule concludes on April 15 on the road against the Ottawa Senators — a rematch of the first-round series that the Maple Leafs won in six games.

Full Maple Leafs schedule

Oct. 8 vs. Canadiens

Oct. 11 at Red Wings

Oct. 13 vs. Red Wings

Oct. 14 vs. Predators

Oct. 16 vs. Rangers

Oct. 18 vs. Kraken

Oct. 21 vs. Devils

Oct. 24 at Sabres

Oct. 25 vs. Sabres

Oct. 28 vs. Flames

Oct. 29 at Blue Jackets

Nov. 1 at Flyers

Nov. 3 vs. Penguins

Nov. 5 vs. Mammoth

Nov. 8 vs. Bruins

Nov. 9 vs. Hurricanes

Nov. 11 at Bruins

Nov. 13 vs. Kings

Nov. 15 at Blackhawks

Nov. 18 vs. Blues

Nov. 20 vs. Blue Jackets

Nov. 22 at Canadiens

Nov. 26 at Blue Jackets

Nov. 28 at Capitals

Nov. 29 at Penguins

Dec. 2 at Panthers

Dec. 4 at Hurricanes

Dec. 6 vs. Canadiens

Dec. 8 vs. Lightning

Dec. 11 vs. Sharks

Dec. 13 vs. Oilers

Dec. 16 vs. Blackhawks

Dec. 18 at Capitals

Dec. 20 at Predators

Dec. 21 at Stars

Dec. 23 vs. Penguins

Dec. 27 vs. Senators

Dec. 28 at Red Wings

Dec. 30 vs. Devils

Jan. 1 vs. Jets

Jan. 3 at Islanders

Jan. 6 vs. Panthers

Jan. 8 at Flyers

Jan. 10 vs. Canucks

Jan. 12 at Avalanche

Jan. 13 at Mammoth

Jan. 15 at Golden Knights

Jan. 17 at Jets

Jan. 19 vs. Wild

Jan. 21 vs. Red Wings

Jan. 23 vs. Golden Knights

Jan. 25 vs. Avalanche

Jan. 27 vs. Sabres

Jan. 29 at Kraken

Jan. 31 at Canucks

Feb. 2 at Flames

Feb. 3 at Oilers

Feb. 25 at Lightning

Feb. 26 at Panthers

Feb. 28 vs. Senators

March 2 vs. Flyers

March 4 at Devils

March 5 at Rangers

March 7 vs. Lightning

March 10 at Canadiens

March 12 vs. Ducks

March 14 at Sabres

March 15 at Wild

March 17 vs. Islanders

March 20 vs. Hurricanes

March 21 at Senators

March 24 at Bruins

March 25 vs. Rangers

March 28 at Blues

March 30 at Ducks

April 2 at Sharks

April 4 at Kings

April 8 vs. Capitals

April 9 at Islanders

April 11 vs. Panthers

April 13 vs. Stars

April 15 at Senators