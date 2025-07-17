Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in North York

A male pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in North York on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the Jane Street and Frith Road area at about 3:23 p.m.

Toronto paramedics rushed the victim, whose exact age isn’t known, to hospital.

Police say the driver remained on scene.

There is no word on possible charges at the point.

All southbound lanes of Jane Street are currently closed at Frith Road, and one northbound lane of Jane is also closed.