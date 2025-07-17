OPP investigating another rock-throwing incident in Niagara Region

An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted July 17, 2025 2:45 pm.

Last Updated July 17, 2025 3:03 pm.

Provincial police say they are investigating another rock-throwing incident in Niagara Region, the latest in a series of occurrences in which rocks were thrown at passing vehicles.

Investigators with Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)’s Niagara Region say the latest incident happened around 7 a.m. Thursday near the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) and Mountain Road.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said witnesses reported seeing two or three people throwing stones from a railway overpass.

Police say one vehicle was damaged, but no injuries were reported.

“This is a very serious matter that could result in serious injuries or even fatalities, depending on what comes through someone’s windshield as they’re going down the highway, completely unaware that someone is causing mischief from above,” Schmidt said in a video post on X.

Earlier this week, the OPP said they were investigating a series of rock-throwing incidents in the same area of the QEW near Mountain Street as well as along Highway 406 and Highway 58 at Pine Street.

In each case, rocks were allegedly thrown at passing vehicles. Police have not confirmed any injuries at this time.

Motorists are being asked to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity near overpasses or highway embankments.

So far, no arrests have been made in any of the incidents.

With files from Lucas Casaletto, CityNews

