Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are appealing to the public for witnesses following a series of dangerous rock-throwing incidents on major highways in the St. Catharines area.

Police say the incidents occurred along Highway 406, the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) near Mountain Street, and Highway 58 at Pine Street. In each case, rocks were reportedly thrown at passing vehicles, posing serious risks to drivers and passengers.

“If you are the perpetrator involved in this, turn yourself in,” said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

If you have dashcam or information that would asist investigators please call #NiagaraOPP at 905-356-1311 or anonymously at https://t.co/19hXlIYxWJ 1-800-222-TIPS.… pic.twitter.com/RJHLYikZWI — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) July 14, 2025

Authorities have not confirmed any injuries at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Motorists are being asked to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity near overpasses or highway embankments.

The OPP is urging anyone who may have witnessed the incidents or who has dashcam footage from the affected areas to come forward.