OPP appeal for witnesses following rock-throwing incidents in St. Catharines

Police say the incidents occurred along Highway 406, the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) near Mountain Street, and Highway 58 at Pine Street. Photo: OPP HIGHWAY SAFETY DIVISION/X.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 15, 2025 5:24 am.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are appealing to the public for witnesses following a series of dangerous rock-throwing incidents on major highways in the St. Catharines area.

Police say the incidents occurred along Highway 406, the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) near Mountain Street, and Highway 58 at Pine Street. In each case, rocks were reportedly thrown at passing vehicles, posing serious risks to drivers and passengers.

“If you are the perpetrator involved in this, turn yourself in,” said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

Authorities have not confirmed any injuries at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Motorists are being asked to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity near overpasses or highway embankments.

The OPP is urging anyone who may have witnessed the incidents or who has dashcam footage from the affected areas to come forward.

Top Stories

Man accused of killing two relatives in Etobicoke is charged with murder

A Toronto man who is accused of killing two of his relatives has been arrested after nearly a year on the run. On Monday, police captured 34-year-old Joseph Ayala and charged him with two counts of...

17m ago

Toronto air quality warning ends, but smoke keeps pollution levels among world's highest

An air quality warning was lifted for Toronto following a day of thick smoke caused by northern Ontario wildfires, but conditions were still improving as of Tuesday. The national weather agency says...

updated

1h ago

Peel police to announce major break in organized crime probe tied to home invasions, luxury thefts

Peel Regional Police are set to reveal the results of a major investigation into an organized crime group connected to a series of violent home invasions involving the theft of luxury vehicles and high-end...

36m ago

The Burger's Priest in Etobicoke badly damaged in fire

The Burger's Priest, a popular fast-food restaurant in Etobicoke, was significantly damaged in an overnight fire. Toronto Fire crews were called to 1599 The Queensway at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials...

8m ago

