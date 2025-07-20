1 dead, 2 injured following east-end apartment fire

Emergency crews at the scene of a fire in the city's east-end. (Bahaa Attia/CityNews)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 20, 2025 7:54 am.

Emergency crews were called to a residential building in Toronto’s Little India neighbourhood early Sunday morning for reports of a fire.

“Crews rescued several occupants of the building,” authorities said in a social media post. “Unfortunately one occupant has succumb to their injuries and passed away.”

According to the Toronto Police Service, a man in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman in her 70s was transported to a hospital in critical condition and a woman in her 40s was also treated for minor injuries.

The city’s fire marshall is investigating.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Workplace assessment of RCMP watchdog found 'clear call for change,' documents show

OTTAWA — An independent assessment of the RCMP watchdog, prompted by an anonymous email from employees, uncovered concerns about favouritism, a lack of transparency, heavy workloads and "a toxic environment." The...

1h ago

Community investment sought for Brampton supportive housing project

A new supportive and affordable housing project in Brampton is ready to break ground, and the non-profit behind it is reaching out to the public to invest in their community. Services and Housing In...

2h ago

Police say 11 arrested during demonstration in Harbourfront neighbourhood

Toronto police say 11 people have been arrested following a demonstration in the Harbourfront district on Saturday. Police provided few details of the arrests except to say those in custody are facing...

10h ago

TTC fare inspectors will have new look, job titles starting Sunday

The TTC is hoping its fare inspectors will command a bit more respect with a makeover that includes new uniforms and a new job title. Starting Sunday, July 20, the inspectors will be known as Provincial...

Top Stories

Workplace assessment of RCMP watchdog found 'clear call for change,' documents show

OTTAWA — An independent assessment of the RCMP watchdog, prompted by an anonymous email from employees, uncovered concerns about favouritism, a lack of transparency, heavy workloads and "a toxic environment." The...

1h ago

Community investment sought for Brampton supportive housing project

A new supportive and affordable housing project in Brampton is ready to break ground, and the non-profit behind it is reaching out to the public to invest in their community. Services and Housing In...

2h ago

Police say 11 arrested during demonstration in Harbourfront neighbourhood

Toronto police say 11 people have been arrested following a demonstration in the Harbourfront district on Saturday. Police provided few details of the arrests except to say those in custody are facing...

10h ago

TTC fare inspectors will have new look, job titles starting Sunday

The TTC is hoping its fare inspectors will command a bit more respect with a makeover that includes new uniforms and a new job title. Starting Sunday, July 20, the inspectors will be known as Provincial...

Most Watched Today

1:10
11 arrested during pro-Palestinian demonstration in Toronto

Toronto police say 11 people have been arrested following a demonstration in the Harbourfront district on Saturday. The Legal Support Committee called the arrests "police aggression" against protesters.

10h ago

2:35
Toronto celebrates Biidaasige Park with weekend-long grand opening

Biidaasige Park is the newest City of Toronto park and residents have been invited to take in the new space during a weekend-long celebration. As Nick Westoll reports, it's part of a major and ongoing transformation of the Port Lands.

15h ago

0:21
Man struck and killed on side of Highway 401

A 77-year-old Mississauga man is dead after he was struck by a car on the eastbound Highway 401 when he got out of his car to inspect damage from a separate crash that occurred moments earlier.

16h ago

2:54
Residents’ group petitions against liquor licence for new sports bar in Kensington Market

Residents’ group Friends of Kensington Market is opposing the issuance of a liquor licence to a new sports bar in the area. Dilshad Burman reports.
2:02
16-year-old boy dead after float plane crashes into Lake Scugog dock

Durham Regional Police officers say a 16-year-old has died after a small float plane crashed into a dock in Caesarea on Lake Scugog. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is probing what happened leading up to the crash. Nick Westoll reports.
More Videos