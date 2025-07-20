1 dead, 2 injured following east-end apartment fire

Emergency crews were called to a residential building in Toronto’s Little India neighbourhood early Sunday morning for reports of a fire.

“Crews rescued several occupants of the building,” authorities said in a social media post. “Unfortunately one occupant has succumb to their injuries and passed away.”

According to the Toronto Police Service, a man in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman in her 70s was transported to a hospital in critical condition and a woman in her 40s was also treated for minor injuries.

The city’s fire marshall is investigating.